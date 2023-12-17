UFC 296 results, start time, live stream, Edwards vs Covington, main event, prelims

UFC 296: Edwards vs Covington airs live on PPV from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, NV on Saturday, December 16. The fight card features a series of MMA bouts with two titles contested in the headliner of the show.

In the five-round main event, Jamaica-born UFC welterweight champion Leon Edwards (21-3,1 NC) of England makes the second defense of his title against former interim 170-pound champion Colby Covington (17-3) of the United States. In the five-round co-main event, UFC flyweight champion Alexandre Pantoja (26-5) of Brazil makes the first defense of his belt against Brandon Royval (15-6) of the United States.

Also on the PPV card a welterweight bout between Stephen Thompson (17-6-1) of the United States and unbeaten Shavkat Rakhmonov (17-0) of Kazakhstan. Plus, Paddy Pimblett (20-3) of England takes on former interim lightweight champion Tony Ferguson (26-9) of the United States. In addition, Bryce Mitchell (16-2) and Josh Emmett (18-4) go toe-to-toe in an all-American bout at featherweight.

In the UK and Australia, the event airs live on Sunday, December 17.

UFC 296: Edwards vs Covington start time

United States

Date: Saturday, December 16

Broadcast: ESPN+ PPV

Main card: 10 pm ET / 7 pm PT

Preliminary card: 8 pm ET / 5 pm PT

Early Prelims card: 6 pm ET / 3 pm PT

United Kingdom

Date: Saturday, December 16 – Sunday, December 17

Broadcast: TNT Sports Box Office

Main card: 3 am GMT

Preliminary card: 1 am GMT

Early prelims: 11 pm GMT

Australia

Date: Sunday, December 17

Broadcast: Kayo

Main card: 12 pm AEST / 10 am AWST

Preliminary card: 10 am AEST / 8 am AWST

Early prelims: 8 am AEST / 6 am AWST

UFC 296: Edwards vs Covington results

Get UFC 296: Edwards vs Covington full fight card and stay tuned for results below.

Main card

Leon Edwards vs. Colby Covington, welterweight – Edwards’ UFC welterweight title

Alexandre Pantoja vs. Brandon Royval, flyweight – Pantoja’s UFC flyweight title

Shavkat Rakhmonov vs. Stephen Thompson, welterweight

Tony Ferguson vs. Paddy Pimblett, lightweight

Josh Emmett vs. Bryce Mitchell, featherweight

Preliminary card

Alonzo Menifield vs. Dustin Jacoby, light heavyweight

Irene Aldana vs. Karol Rosa, women’s bamtamweight

Cody Garbrandt vs. Brian Kelleher, bantamweight

Casey O’Neill vs. Ariane Lipski, women’s flyweight

Early prelims