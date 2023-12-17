UFC 296 results, start time, live stream, Edwards vs Covington, main event, prelims

UFC 296: Edwards vs Covington airs live on PPV from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, NV on Saturday, December 16. The fight card features a series of MMA bouts with two titles contested in the headliner of the show.
In the five-round main event, Jamaica-born UFC welterweight champion Leon Edwards (21-3,1 NC) of England makes the second defense of his title against former interim 170-pound champion Colby Covington (17-3) of the United States. In the five-round co-main event, UFC flyweight champion Alexandre Pantoja (26-5) of Brazil makes the first defense of his belt against Brandon Royval (15-6) of the United States.
Also on the PPV card a welterweight bout between Stephen Thompson (17-6-1) of the United States and unbeaten Shavkat Rakhmonov (17-0) of Kazakhstan. Plus, Paddy Pimblett (20-3) of England takes on former interim lightweight champion Tony Ferguson (26-9) of the United States. In addition, Bryce Mitchell (16-2) and Josh Emmett (18-4) go toe-to-toe in an all-American bout at featherweight.
In the UK and Australia, the event airs live on Sunday, December 17.
UFC 296: Edwards vs Covington start time
United States
Date: Saturday, December 16
Broadcast: ESPN+ PPV
Main card: 10 pm ET / 7 pm PT
Preliminary card: 8 pm ET / 5 pm PT
Early Prelims card: 6 pm ET / 3 pm PT
United Kingdom
Date: Saturday, December 16 – Sunday, December 17
Broadcast: TNT Sports Box Office
Main card: 3 am GMT
Preliminary card: 1 am GMT
Early prelims: 11 pm GMT
Australia
Date: Sunday, December 17
Broadcast: Kayo
Main card: 12 pm AEST / 10 am AWST
Preliminary card: 10 am AEST / 8 am AWST
Early prelims: 8 am AEST / 6 am AWST
UFC 296: Edwards vs Covington results
Get UFC 296: Edwards vs Covington full fight card and stay tuned for results below.
Main card
- Leon Edwards vs. Colby Covington, welterweight – Edwards’ UFC welterweight title
- Alexandre Pantoja vs. Brandon Royval, flyweight – Pantoja’s UFC flyweight title
- Shavkat Rakhmonov vs. Stephen Thompson, welterweight
- Tony Ferguson vs. Paddy Pimblett, lightweight
- Josh Emmett vs. Bryce Mitchell, featherweight
Preliminary card
- Alonzo Menifield vs. Dustin Jacoby, light heavyweight
- Irene Aldana vs. Karol Rosa, women’s bamtamweight
- Cody Garbrandt vs. Brian Kelleher, bantamweight
- Casey O’Neill vs. Ariane Lipski, women’s flyweight
Early prelims
- Tagir Ulanbekov vs. Cody Durden, flyweight
- Andre Fili vs. Lucas Almeida, featherweight
- Martin Buday vs. Shamil Gaziev, heavyweight