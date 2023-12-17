Google News
Subscribe
HomeUFC

UFC 296 results, start time, live stream, Edwards vs Covington, main event, prelims

UFC 296: Edwards vs Covington

MMANewsResultsUFC
Parviz Iskenderov

UFC 296: Edwards vs Covington airs live on PPV from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, NV on Saturday, December 16. The fight card features a series of MMA bouts with two titles contested in the headliner of the show.

In the five-round main event, Jamaica-born UFC welterweight champion Leon Edwards (21-3,1 NC) of England makes the second defense of his title against former interim 170-pound champion Colby Covington (17-3) of the United States. In the five-round co-main event, UFC flyweight champion Alexandre Pantoja (26-5) of Brazil makes the first defense of his belt against Brandon Royval (15-6) of the United States.

Also on the PPV card a welterweight bout between Stephen Thompson (17-6-1) of the United States and unbeaten Shavkat Rakhmonov (17-0) of Kazakhstan. Plus, Paddy Pimblett (20-3) of England takes on former interim lightweight champion Tony Ferguson (26-9) of the United States. In addition, Bryce Mitchell (16-2) and Josh Emmett (18-4) go toe-to-toe in an all-American bout at featherweight.

In the UK and Australia, the event airs live on Sunday, December 17.

UFC 296: Edwards vs Covington start time

United States

Date: Saturday, December 16
Broadcast: ESPN+ PPV
Main card: 10 pm ET / 7 pm PT
Preliminary card: 8 pm ET / 5 pm PT
Early Prelims card: 6 pm ET / 3 pm PT

Order PPV on ESPN+

United Kingdom

Date: Saturday, December 16 – Sunday, December 17
Broadcast: TNT Sports Box Office
Main card: 3 am GMT
Preliminary card: 1 am GMT
Early prelims: 11 pm GMT

Australia

Date: Sunday, December 17
Broadcast: Kayo
Main card: 12 pm AEST / 10 am AWST
Preliminary card: 10 am AEST / 8 am AWST
Early prelims: 8 am AEST / 6 am AWST

Order PPV on Kayo

UFC 296: Edwards vs Covington results

Get UFC 296: Edwards vs Covington full fight card and stay tuned for results below.

Main card

  • Leon Edwards vs. Colby Covington, welterweight – Edwards’ UFC welterweight title
  • Alexandre Pantoja vs. Brandon Royval, flyweight – Pantoja’s UFC flyweight title
  • Shavkat Rakhmonov vs. Stephen Thompson, welterweight
  • Tony Ferguson vs. Paddy Pimblett, lightweight
  • Josh Emmett vs. Bryce Mitchell, featherweight

Preliminary card

  • Alonzo Menifield vs. Dustin Jacoby, light heavyweight
  • Irene Aldana vs. Karol Rosa, women’s bamtamweight
  • Cody Garbrandt vs. Brian Kelleher, bantamweight
  • Casey O’Neill vs. Ariane Lipski, women’s flyweight

Early prelims

  • Tagir Ulanbekov vs. Cody Durden, flyweight
  • Andre Fili vs. Lucas Almeida, featherweight
  • Martin Buday vs. Shamil Gaziev, heavyweight

Links to streaming, pay-per-view, ticketing or VPN platforms provided on this page, if any, are affiliate links. We will be paid a commission, with no extra cost to you, if you use those links to make a purchase.

Comments
Google News

Follow us on Google News

Add FIGHTMAG to your Google News feed

Follow now

Exclusive ExpressVPN offer for FIGHTMAG readers: Get 3 extra months free with a 12-month subscription. That's a saving of 49%.

Claim your offer
Stream UFC 296 Edwards vs Covington live on Kayo in Australia

Latest News

Latest News

View all
DAZN - Live & On-Demand Sports Streaming

Leave a Reply

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Stream live sports and exclusive originals on ESPN+. Sign up now!