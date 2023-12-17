UFC 296 Embedded 6: This one is for America, let’s go

UFC 296 Embedded: Vlog Series – Episode 6 rounds out the Fight Week, leading to the final pay-per-view for fight card for the year taking place at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday, December 16. The event features a series of MMA bouts with two titles contested on the night.

In the main event, UFC welterweight champion Leon Edwards defends his title against former interim champion Colby Covington. In the co-main event, Alexandre Pantoja defends his UFC flyweight belt against Brandon Royval.

Also on the card, Shavkat Rakhmonov faces Stephen Thompson at welterweight. Paddy Pimblett takes on former interim lightweight champion Tony Ferguson. In addition, Josh Emmett clashes with Bryce Mitchell at featherweight.

UFC 296 Embedded 6 features the fighters as they make weight and make it official, step on the scales and go face to face in front of the fans and near their respective bouts.

In the UK and Australia, the event airs on Sunday, December 17.