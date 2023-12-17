UFC 299 location confirmed – O’Malley vs Vera 2 lands in Miami

Sean O’Malley and Marlon Vera have the location and venue confirmed for their rematch, headlining UFC 299 on Saturday, March 9 at Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida. The contest pits reigning bantamweight champion of the United States against No. 6-ranked contender of Ecuador.

The announcement was made at the 2024 Season press conference in Las Vegas, held ahead of the UFC 296 ceremonial weigh-ins.

The pair first met in August 2020 at UFC 252 in Las Vegas. Vera (21-8-1) defeated O’Malley (17-1, 1 NC) via first-round TKO with elbows and punches.

UFC 299 is also set to feature a heavyweight bout between No. 5 Curtis Blaydes (17-4, 1 NC) of the United States and No. 8 Jailton Almeida (20-2) of Brazil.

Also announced for UFC schedule, the promotion’s return to Mexico City Arena on February 24 with UFC Fight Night, as well as the 2024 visit to Atlantic City on March 30.

Plus the location for the monumental UFC 300 has been set for T-Mobile Arena on April 13.