Adrian Curiel vs Sivenathi Nontshinga rematch set for Feb 16 in Mexico

Curiel defends IBF light flyweight title against former champion Nontshinga in the immediate rematch

BoxingNews
Parviz Iskenderov
Adrian Curiel faces Sivenathi Nontshinga in the rematch on Feb 16 in Mexico
Adrian Curiel | Mark Robinson/Matchroom Boxing

Adrian Curiel and Sivenathi Nontshinga have their rematch date made official for Friday, February 16 in Mexico. The contest features a newly-crowned IBF light flyweight champion, representing the country-host, up against former champion of South Africa. The event airs live on DAZN.

Their first fight was held on the Cordina vs Vazquez card in November in Monte-Carlo, Monaco. Curiel came out on top, knocking Nontshinga out in the second round.

“Adrien Curiel caused one of the biggest upsets in boxing this year when he sensationally dethroned Sivenathi Nontshinga in Monte-Carlo,” said promoter Eddie Hearn. “He gets the hero’s return to Mexico where he will be looking to end Nontshinga’s dreams of unifying the light flyweight division.”

Battling it out in his home country, 24-year-old Adrian Curiel (24-4-1, 5 KOs) of Mexico City makes the first defense of his belt and targets the third straight victory. 25-year-old Sivenathi Nontshinga (12-1, 9 KOs) of Newlands, Eastern Cape looks to avenge his sole career defeat and reclaim the title.

The venue accommodating the event is expected to be announced shortly.

In the UK and Australia, Curiel vs Nontshinga 2 airs live on Saturday, February 17.

Links to streaming, pay-per-view, ticketing or VPN platforms provided on this page, if any, are affiliate links. We will be paid a commission, with no extra cost to you, if you use those links to make a purchase.

