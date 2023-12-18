Anthony Joshua vs Otto Wallin date, time, how to watch, undercard

Anthony Joshua and Otto Wallin battle it out at Kingdom Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia on Saturday, December 23. The contest features British former two-time unified heavyweight champion up against contender of Sweden. The bout is scheduled for 12 rounds. The fight headlines the highly anticipated card titled “Day of Reckoning”.

34-year-old Joshua (26-3, 23 KOs) of Watford, Hertfordshire makes his third ring appearance for the year and eyes the third straight victory. 32-year-old New York-based southpaw Wallin (26-1, 14 KOs) of Sundsvall, Sweden also goes through the ropes for the third time in 2023 and targets the seventh win in a row.

In the co-main event, former WBC heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder of the United States goes up against former WBO champion Joseph Parker of New Zealand. 38-year-old Wilder (43-2-1, 42 KOs) of Tuscaloosa, Alabama makes his ring return after over a year of layoff and looks for the second consecutive win. Riding a three-win streak, 31-year-old Parker (33-3, 23 KOs) of South Auckland fights for the fourth time this year. The bout is scheduled for 12 rounds.

In Australia, the event airs live on Sunday, December 17.

Anthony Joshua vs Otto Wallin start time in USA

Boxing fans in the United States can watch Anthony Joshua vs Otto Wallin live stream on DAZN. The date is Saturday, December 23. The start time is scheduled for 11 am ET / 8 am PT.

The main event fighters are expected to make their ringwalks at approximately 6:45 pm ET / 3:45 pm PT.

Anthony Joshua vs Otto Wallin start time in UK

Boxing fans in the United Kingdom can watch Anthony Joshua vs Otto Wallin live stream on DAZN. The date is Saturday, December 23. The start time is scheduled for 4 pm GMT.

The main event fighters are expected to make their ringwalks at approximately 11:45 pm GMT.

Anthony Joshua vs Otto Wallin start time in Australia

Boxing fans in Australia can watch Anthony Joshua vs Otto Wallin live stream on DAZN. The date is Sunday, December 24. The start time is scheduled for 3 am AEDT.

The main event fighters are expected to make their ringwalks at approximately 10:45 am AEDT.

How to stream Joshua vs Wallin worldwide

Boxing fans can stream Anthony Joshua vs Otto Wallin live on DAZN. The start time is scheduled for Saturday, December 23 at 11 am ET / 8 am PT in the US and 4 pm GMT in the UK.

The start time in Australia is scheduled for Sunday, December 24 at 3 am AEDT.

Date and time in other countries vary by location.

Joshua vs Wallin undercard

Among the bouts featured on Joshua vs Wallin undercard, Indio, California-based Dmitry Bivol (21-0, 11 KOs) of Kyrgyzstan makes the fourth defense of his WBA light heavyweight title against British contender Lyndon Arthur (23-1, 16 KOs) of Manchester. The world championship bout is scheduled for 12 rounds.

Also on the card a heavyweight battle between London’s former WBA champion Daniel Dubois (19-2, 18 KOs) and undefeated Jarrell Miller (26-0-1, 22 KOs) of Brooklyn, New York. The contest is also scheduled for 12 rounds.

As well, undefeated Australian southpaw Jai Opetaia (23-0, 18 KOs) of Sydney make the second defense of his IBF cruiserweight title against unbeaten Brit Ellis Zorro (17-0, 7 KOs) of London. The world championship showdown is scheduled for 12 rounds.

Further in all-heavyweight action, unbeaten Filip Hrgovic (16-0, 13 KOs) of Croatia takes on Mark De Mori (41-2-2, 36 KOs) of Australia. Plus, Montreal, Canada-based Arslanbek Makhmudov (18-0, 17 KOs) faces off Agit Kabayel (23-0, 15 KOs) of Germany. In addition, Miami-based unbeaten Cuban Frank Sanchez (23-0, 16 KOs) meets Junior Fa (20-2, 11 KOs) of Papakura, New Zealand.

Joshua vs Wallin full fight card

The current Joshua vs Wallin fight card looks as the following: