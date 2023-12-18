Google News
Subscribe
HomeBoxing

Conah Walker meets Cyrus Pattinson in rematch on Feb 10 in Newcastle, England

Walker vs Pattinson 2 headlines Matchroom's NXTGEN card live on DAZN

BoxingNews
Parviz Iskenderov
Conah Walker vs Cyrus Pattinson 2 tops on Feb 10 in Newcastle
Conah Walker | Mark Robinson/Matchroom Boxing

Conah Walker and Cyrus Pattinson meet in the rematch on Saturday, February 10 at Vertu Motors Arena in Newcastle, England. The contest pits the Wolverhampton welterweight against local southpaw. The pair battles it out live on DAZN. The bout is scheduled for 10 rounds.

The pair first met in August in Birmingham. Walker came out on top, dominating and stopping Pattinson in eight rounds.

“It’s time for Cyrus Pattinson to show us what he’s made of when he faces Conah Walker in a must-win rematch with his career on the line,” promoter Eddie Hearn said.

28-year-old Walker (12-2-1, 4 KOs) targets his second win in a row. 29-year-old Pattinson (6-1, 4 KOs) looks to avenge his first career defeat.

Also on the card, Blyth’s 21-year-old Cameron Vuong (3-0, 2 KOs) goes up against 32-year-old Ishmael Ellis (14-7) of Birmingham. The pair goes head-to-head at lightweight.

Other bouts featured on Walker vs Pattinson 2 undercard are expected to be announced shortly.

In Australia, the event airs live on Sunday, February 11.

Links to streaming, pay-per-view, ticketing or VPN platforms provided on this page, if any, are affiliate links. We will be paid a commission, with no extra cost to you, if you use those links to make a purchase.

Comments
Google News

Follow us on Google News

Add FIGHTMAG to your Google News feed

Follow now

Exclusive ExpressVPN offer for FIGHTMAG readers: Get 3 extra months free with a 12-month subscription. That's a saving of 49%.

Claim your offer
DAZN - Live & On-Demand Sports Streaming

Latest News

Latest News

View all
DAZN - Live & On-Demand Sports Streaming

Leave a Reply

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Stream live sports and exclusive originals on ESPN+. Sign up now!