Conah Walker meets Cyrus Pattinson in rematch on Feb 10 in Newcastle, England

Conah Walker and Cyrus Pattinson meet in the rematch on Saturday, February 10 at Vertu Motors Arena in Newcastle, England. The contest pits the Wolverhampton welterweight against local southpaw. The pair battles it out live on DAZN. The bout is scheduled for 10 rounds.

The pair first met in August in Birmingham. Walker came out on top, dominating and stopping Pattinson in eight rounds.

“It’s time for Cyrus Pattinson to show us what he’s made of when he faces Conah Walker in a must-win rematch with his career on the line,” promoter Eddie Hearn said.

28-year-old Walker (12-2-1, 4 KOs) targets his second win in a row. 29-year-old Pattinson (6-1, 4 KOs) looks to avenge his first career defeat.

Also on the card, Blyth’s 21-year-old Cameron Vuong (3-0, 2 KOs) goes up against 32-year-old Ishmael Ellis (14-7) of Birmingham. The pair goes head-to-head at lightweight.

Other bouts featured on Walker vs Pattinson 2 undercard are expected to be announced shortly.

In Australia, the event airs live on Sunday, February 11.