Google News
Subscribe
HomeBoxing

Edgar Berlanga faces Padraig McCrory on Feb 24 in Orlando, FL

Berlanga clashes with McCrory in a 12-round bout live on DAZN

BoxingNews
Parviz Iskenderov
Edgar Berlanga vs Padraig McCrory on Feb 24 in Orlando, Florida
Edgar Berlanga | Mikey Williams/Top Rank

Edgar Berlanga has his next fight date made official for Saturday, February 24 at Caribe Royale Orlando in Orlando, Florida, where he faces Padraig McCrory. The pair battles it out in the main event live on DAZN. The contest is scheduled for 12 rounds at super middleweight.

The Brooklyn, New York native Edgar Berlanga (21-0, 16 KOs) last fought in June, when he defeated Jason Quigley by unanimous decision, dropping him multiple times along the way. With the victory, the 26-year-old Puerto Rican retained his WBO NABO 168-pound belt and remained undefeated.

Padraig McCrory (18-0, 9 KOs) of Belfast, Northern Ireland was in action in August when he scored a unanimous decision against Steed Woodall. Going through the ropes in Orlando, the 35-year-old unbeaten Irishman makes his U.S. debut.

The bouts featured on Berlanga vs McCrory undercard are expected to be announced shortly.

In the UK and Australia, the event airs live on Sunday, February 25.

Links to streaming, pay-per-view, ticketing or VPN platforms provided on this page, if any, are affiliate links. We will be paid a commission, with no extra cost to you, if you use those links to make a purchase.

Comments
Google News

Follow us on Google News

Add FIGHTMAG to your Google News feed

Follow now

Exclusive ExpressVPN offer for FIGHTMAG readers: Get 3 extra months free with a 12-month subscription. That's a saving of 49%.

Claim your offer
DAZN - Live & On-Demand Sports Streaming

Latest News

Latest News

View all
DAZN - Live & On-Demand Sports Streaming

Leave a Reply

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Stream live sports and exclusive originals on ESPN+. Sign up now!