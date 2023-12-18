Edgar Berlanga faces Padraig McCrory on Feb 24 in Orlando, FL

Edgar Berlanga has his next fight date made official for Saturday, February 24 at Caribe Royale Orlando in Orlando, Florida, where he faces Padraig McCrory. The pair battles it out in the main event live on DAZN. The contest is scheduled for 12 rounds at super middleweight.

The Brooklyn, New York native Edgar Berlanga (21-0, 16 KOs) last fought in June, when he defeated Jason Quigley by unanimous decision, dropping him multiple times along the way. With the victory, the 26-year-old Puerto Rican retained his WBO NABO 168-pound belt and remained undefeated.

Padraig McCrory (18-0, 9 KOs) of Belfast, Northern Ireland was in action in August when he scored a unanimous decision against Steed Woodall. Going through the ropes in Orlando, the 35-year-old unbeaten Irishman makes his U.S. debut.

The bouts featured on Berlanga vs McCrory undercard are expected to be announced shortly.

In the UK and Australia, the event airs live on Sunday, February 25.