Jack Della Maddalena vs Gilbert Burns joins UFC 299 fight card in Miami

Australian Jack Della Maddalena has his next fight date set for Saturday, March 9 in Miami, where he faces former 170-pound title challenger Gilbert Burns of Brazil. The welterweight bout is featured on the UFC 299: O’Malley vs Vera 2 fight card live from Kaseya Center.

UFC President Dana White made the fight announcement at the UFC 296: Edwards vs Covington post-fight press conference. A series of other matchups joining the card were also announced.

No. 11-ranked welterweight contender Jack Della Maddalena (16-2) is riding an 18-fight winning streak. In 2023, the 27-year-old native of Perth, WA won a pair of bouts by split decision against Kevin Holland and Bassil Hafez, as well as submitted Randy Brown in the first round.

Gilbert Burns (22-6) is looking to return to winning ways. In his previous outing in May, the 37-year-old dropped a unanimous decision against Belal Muhammad, which snapped his two-win streak. The Niterói, Rio de Janeiro native challenged the then champion Kamaru Usman for the 170-pound belt in February 2021, but was stopped in the third round. He is currently No. 4-ranked in the division.

Other additions to UFC 299 fight card

White also announced a pair of welterweight bouts joining the UFC 299 fight card, featuring Michael “Venom” Page up against Kevin Holland and Geoff Neal versus Ian Machado Garry. Plus, former 125-pound champion Petr Yan takes on Song Yadong at bantamweight.

In the main event, Sean O’Malley (17-1, 1 NC) defends his bantamweight title against Marlon Vera (21-8-1) in a rematch. The latter won their first non-title fight in August 2020 by TKO in the first round.

Among other previously announced highly anticipated bouts, No. 5-ranked heavyweight contender Curtis Blaydes goes up against No. 8 Jailton Almeida.

In Australia, UFC 299: O’Malley vs Vera 2 airs live on Sunday, March 10.