Jack Della Maddalena vs Gilbert Burns joins UFC 299 fight card in Miami

Among other additions to UFC 299: Michael Page faces Kevin Holland, Song Yadong takes on Petr Yan, Ian Garry meets Geoff Neal

Parviz Iskenderov

Australian Jack Della Maddalena has his next fight date set for Saturday, March 9 in Miami, where he faces former 170-pound title challenger Gilbert Burns of Brazil. The welterweight bout is featured on the UFC 299: O’Malley vs Vera 2 fight card live from Kaseya Center.

UFC President Dana White made the fight announcement at the UFC 296: Edwards vs Covington post-fight press conference. A series of other matchups joining the card were also announced.

No. 11-ranked welterweight contender Jack Della Maddalena (16-2) is riding an 18-fight winning streak. In 2023, the 27-year-old native of Perth, WA won a pair of bouts by split decision against Kevin Holland and Bassil Hafez, as well as submitted Randy Brown in the first round.

Gilbert Burns (22-6) is looking to return to winning ways. In his previous outing in May, the 37-year-old dropped a unanimous decision against Belal Muhammad, which snapped his two-win streak. The Niterói, Rio de Janeiro native challenged the then champion Kamaru Usman for the 170-pound belt in February 2021, but was stopped in the third round. He is currently No. 4-ranked in the division.

Other additions to UFC 299 fight card

White also announced a pair of welterweight bouts joining the UFC 299 fight card, featuring Michael “Venom” Page up against Kevin Holland and Geoff Neal versus Ian Machado Garry. Plus, former 125-pound champion Petr Yan takes on Song Yadong at bantamweight.

In the main event, Sean O’Malley (17-1, 1 NC) defends his bantamweight title against Marlon Vera (21-8-1) in a rematch. The latter won their first non-title fight in August 2020 by TKO in the first round.

Among other previously announced highly anticipated bouts, No. 5-ranked heavyweight contender Curtis Blaydes goes up against No. 8 Jailton Almeida.

In Australia, UFC 299: O’Malley vs Vera 2 airs live on Sunday, March 10.

