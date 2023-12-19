Google News
Anthony Joshua vs Otto Wallin make their Grand Arrivals

Joshua vs Wallin headlines 'Day of Reckoning' live from Riyadh, Saudi Arabia

Parviz Iskenderov

British former two-time unified heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua takes on Swedish contender Otto Wallin on Saturday, December 23 at Kingdom Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. The pair squares off in the 12-round main event bout live on DAZN. Kicking off the fight week for their highly anticipated clash, the fighters make their Grand Arrivals.

The Anthony Joshua vs Otto Wallin Grand Arrivals also feature Deontay Wilder of the United States and Joseph Parker of New Zealand. Former WBC heavyweight champion and former WBO champion battle it out in the 12-round co-main event.

Among the undercard bouts, Dmitry Bivol of Kyrgyzstan defends his WBA light heavyweight title against Lyndon Arthur of England. As well, British former WBA heavyweight champion Daniel Dubois faces Jarrell Miller of the United States. Plus, Australia’s former IBF cruiserweight champion Jai Opetaia meets Ellis Zorro of the UK.

In Australia, Joshua vs Wallin airs live on Sunday, December 24.

