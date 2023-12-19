Jai Opetaia forced to vacate world title ahead of Ellis Zorro fight

Undefeated Australian Jai Opetaia is back in the ring on Saturday, December 23, when he faces unbeaten Brit Ellis Zorro at Kingdom Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. The pair battles it out on the “Day of Reckoning” card topped by Anthony Joshua vs Otto Wallin. The event airs live on DAZN.

Sydney native Opetaia (23-0, 18 KOs) was scheduled to make the second defense of his IBF cruiserweight title. The 28-year-old southpaw had to vacate his belt after failing to receive the green light to defend against London’s Zorro (17-0, 7 KOs).

Opetaia claimed the title by unanimous decision against former champion Mairis Briedis (28-2, 20 KOs) in July 2022 on the Gold Coast. The latter is currently a mandatory challenger. The 38-year-old Latvian boxer, who hasn’t fought in almost a year and a half, is sidelined reportedly due to injury.

“With mandatory rival Mairis Briedis currently injured, a special appeal was requested by Matchroom, Tasman Fighters, Queensberry and Wasserman Boxing to the IBF to allow Opetaia to defend his crown against Britain’s Zorro this weekend,” Matchroom Boxing reported.

The appeal was evidently denied.

Although one of four major world titles (IBF, WBA, WBC or WBO) is no longer on the line, the Opetaia vs Zorro showdown still goes ahead. The bout is scheduled for 12 rounds with Opetaia’s Ring Magazine belt at stake.

In his previous outing in September, Opetaia dominated and stopped Jordan Thompson in four rounds. Zorro (17-0, 7 KOs) was in action in October, when he scored a unanimous decision against Luca D’Ortenzi.

Jai Opetaia: We’re just getting started on this journey

“I’m looking forward to putting on a good show,” Jai Opetaia said. “I cannot wait to get in the ring. It’s all outside noise and it’s also just fuel on the fire. It makes me want to perform even better. The thing is all roads lead to me. I am the Ring Magazine world champion, the number one in the division. I am the king of the cruiserweights.”

“We’ve definitely earned our spot on this card, which is the biggest in boxing history. I can’t lie, it’s been a rough journey. It’s been a rollercoaster to get to where we are, but we are here.”

“So, I feel like I’m the motivation to all my rivals. I’m working hard. I’m doing what I’ve got to. I’m focused on my own journey, and I’m not worried about them.”

“I’m locked in on Ellis Zorro and I’m expecting a solid version of him. He’s going to have to pick it up when he faces me. So, I’m pumped. I’m ready. I’ve earned my spot here – it didn’t happen by accident. And we just go out and we do what we do.”

“We’re just getting started on this journey. We’ve got so much more to achieve in this in this game and we’re flying the Australian and Samoan flags very proudly. I’m honoured to be part of this card and a part of boxing history.”

In the main event, British former two-time unified heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua (26-3, 23 KOs) goes up against Otto Wallin (26-1, 14 KOs) of Sweden. In the co-main event, former WBC heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder (43-2-1, 42 KOs) of the United States takes on former WBO champion Joseph Parker (33-3, 23 KOs) of New Zealand.

Also on the card, WBA light heavyweight champion Dmitry Bivol (21-0, 11 KOs) of Kyrgyzstan defends his belt against British contender Lyndon Arthur (23-1, 16 KOs). Plus, British former WBA heavyweight champion Daniel Dubois (19-2, 18 KOs) meets undefeated Jarrell Miller (26-0-1, 22 KOs) of the United States.

In Australia, Joshua vs Wallin airs live on Sunday, December 24.