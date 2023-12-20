Google News
Anthony Joshua vs Otto Wallin media workout

Joshua vs Wallin headlines 'Day of Reckoning' live from Riyadh, Saudi Arabia

Parviz Iskenderov

Anthony Joshua goes up against Otto Wallin at Kingdom Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia on Saturday, December 23. The pair battles it out in the 12-round main event live on DAZN. Continuing the fight week for their highly anticipated showdown, British former two-time unified heavyweight champion and Swedish contender host a media workout.

The Anthony Joshua vs Otto Wallin media workout also features American Deontay Wilder and Joseph Parker of New Zealand. Former WBC heavyweight champion and former WBO champion square off in the 12-round co-main event.

Among the undercard bouts, WBA light heavyweight champion Dmitry Bivol of Kyrgyzstan puts his title on the line against British contender Lyndon Arthur. As well, Australian former IBF cruiserweight champion Jai Opetaia faces Ellis Zorro of England. Plus, former WBA heavyweight champion Daniel Dubois of the UK takes on Jarrell Miller of the US.

In Australia, Joshua vs Wallin airs live on Sunday, December 24.

