Jake Paul partners with USA Boxing ahead of Paris 2024 Summer Olympics

“The Problem Child” Jake Paul continues his journey in “The Sweet Science” with a new partnership announced today. Dorado, Puerto Rico-based American pro boxer and YouTuber joins forces with USA Boxing.

The partnership is aimed “to further amplify amateur boxing and its future champions ahead of the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris,” reads the announcement. “This partnership between Paul and Team USA will be a joint effort to create a wave of excitement for boxing at this year’s Olympics, while educating USA’s best amateur boxing talent on the importance of building your skills inside and outside the ring.”

Jake Paul (8-1, 5 KOs) is fresh off the win by knockout in the first round against Andre August on December 15 in Orlando. In August in Dallas, the 26-year-old cruiserweight defeated former UFC star Nate Diaz by unanimous decision.

“Within just three years of becoming a professional boxer, Jake Paul has become a standout inspiration to younger generations and has emerged as one of the most exciting, influential figures in boxing history,” Executive Director of USA Boxing, Mike McAtee said. “Jake’s mentorship will be a vital resource to the young athletes on Team USA to ensure they capitalize on building brand IP as they get the opportunity to perform on the biggest stage in the world at the most iconic contest in history – The Olympics.”

“USA Boxing athletes pour everything they have into our sport and very few of them get the chance to compete for their countries. We want to make sure our athletes are recognized for this rare and outstanding accomplishment and are able to carry some of that well-deserved brand value with them to the next phases of their personal journeys. There is no one more suited to partner with USA Boxing in this capacity than Jake Paul, the awareness he brings to the sport for the youth is unparalleled and we could not be more thrilled to welcome him and his audience to Team USA.”

Jake Paul: The Olympics are the greatest stage in the world

Paul is expected to join the boxing talent (Joshua Edwards, Morelle McCane, among others) at Olympic Training facility in Colorado Springs. The Cleveland native is also announced to accompany Team USA at 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, France to provide an “inside look into what it’s like for athletes to train and compete for their countries at the Olympics”.

“It has always been my goal to shine a spotlight not just on boxing as a sport, but on the people who work so hard to be the best within it,” Jake Paul said. “The mindset of pursuing greatness is one I both see and personally share with Mo McCane, Joshua Edwards, and the rest of Team USA’s boxing talent. The Olympics are the greatest stage in the world, and I’m honored to help bring awareness to USA Boxing and mentor these young, inspiring athletes as they fight for gold. Anyone who works hard enough to receive the honor to represent Team USA at the Olympics deserves a platform, so I’m looking forward to getting down to business in Colorado Springs with Coach [Billy] Walsh and the rest of Team USA.”

The 2024 Summer Olympics take place in Paris, France from July 26 July to August 11.