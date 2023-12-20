Luis Alberto Lopez defends against Reiya Abe on March 2 in Verona, New York

Luis Alberto Lopez puts his IBF featherweight title on the line on Saturday, March 2 at Turning Stone Resort Casino in Verona, New York, where he faces Reiya Abe. Mexico’s world champion and Japanese contender battle it out in the co-feature on the card topped by Otabek Kholmatov vs Raymond Ford.

The headline-bout of a world title doubleheader live on ESPN+ pits Otabek Kholmatov of Uzbekistan against Raymond Ford of the United States. The pair goes toe-to-toe for the vacant WBA featherweight belt.

“Kholmatov and Ford are deserving challengers for the WBA world title. That is a true 50/50 fight,” said Bob Arum, chairman of Top Rank. “Lopez believes he is the top featherweight in the world, and I know he’ll want to make a huge statement against a tough out in Abe. The fans at Turning Stone Resort Casino will be in for a real treat.”

Luis Alberto Lopez vs Reiya Abe

Luis Alberto Lopez (29-2, 16 KOs) last fought in September in Corpus Christi, Texas, where he made the second successful defense of his IBF featherweight title, scoring a unanimous decision against Joet Gonzalez. In his first title defense in May in Belfast, Northern Ireland, the 30-year-old stopped Michael Conlan in the fifth round. The Mexicali, Baja California native claimed the belt last December in Leeds, England, where he dethroned former champion Josh Warrington by majority decision.

“My team and I are focused on Reiya Abe,” Lopez said. “I’m going to make my third title defense on March 2, and we’ll be focused on obtaining the victory and making a statement in order to get a unification fight against whomever is available.”

Reiya Abe (25-3-1, 10 KOs) won his previous bout in April in Tokyo by unanimous decision against Kiko Martinez. With the victory, the No. 1 featherweight contender secured his sixth win in a row. The 30-year-old southpaw of Yama-gun, Fukushim makes his first attempt to become champion, as well as fights for the first time outside Japan and makes his U.S. debut.

“I am traveling a long way to fulfill my dream of becoming champion of the world,” Abe said. “Lopez is a tough opponent, and I will give it my all to bring a world title home to Japan.”

Otabek Kholmatov vs Raymond Ford

Undefeated Otabek Kholmatov (12-0, 11 KOs) fought twice in 2023, winning both bouts inside the distance. Hollywood, Florida-based featherweight was in action in December in San Francisco del Rincón, Mexico, where he stopped Balam Hernandez Acosta in the eighth round. In March in Newcastle, England, the native of Sirdaryo, Uzbekistan TKO’d Thomas Patrick Ward in Round 5. Challenging for his first world title, the 25-year-old southpaw is ranked No. 1 with WBA.

“This is the opportunity I have been waiting for, and I will be ready,” said Kholmatov. “I have no doubt. On March 2, I will become the new WBA featherweight champion of the world.”

Unbeaten Raymond Ford (14-0-1, 7 KOs) is coming off the win by unanimous decision against Jessie Magdaleno in April in San Antonio, Texas. In 2022, the native of Camden, New Jersey collected three victories. The 24-year-old southpaw is ranked No. 2 with WBA and also fights for his first world title.

“I’ve been waiting so long for this fight, and I’m already tired of talking about it,” Ford said. “I’ve worked my whole life to put myself in position for this opportunity, and I will be leaving that ring on March 2 as a world champion.”

Other bouts featured on the card are expected to be announced shortly.

In the UK and Australia, the event airs live on Sunday, March 3.