Joshua vs Wallin Australia time: How to watch fight live – all states & territories

British boxing star Anthony Joshua and Swedish southpaw Otto Wallin square off in the main event at Kingdom Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. The bout headlines the “Day of Reckoning” fight card, featuring a handful of former world champions, a current light heavyweight king and a number of top international contenders, including a pair of fighters from Sydney and Perth. The date and time when the PPV broadcast starts in Australia is Sunday, December 24 at 3 am AEDT.

Watford’s 34-year-old former two-time unified heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua (26-3, 23 KOs) is looking for his third win in a row. 32-year-old Otto Wallin (26-1, 14 KOs) of Sundsvall, Sweden is riding a six-fight winning streak. Both fighters make their third ring appearance for the year. The contest is scheduled for 12 rounds.

The co-main event pits American Deontay Wilder against fellow-former world champion Joseph Parker of New Zealand. 38-year-old former WBC heavyweight titleholder Wilder (43-2-1, 42 KOs) fights for the first time since last October and eyes his second straight victory. South Auckland’s 31-year-old Parker (33-3, 23 KOs) is back in the ring for the fourth time in 2023 and targets his fourth win in a row.

Among Joshua vs Wallin undercard bouts, Kyrgyzstan’s reigning WBA light heavyweight champion Dmitry Bivol (21-0, 11 KOs) defends his title in a 12-round bout against Lyndon Arthur (23-1, 16 KOs) of England. Also on the card a 12-round battle between Australia’s undefeated former IBF cruiserweight champion Jai Opetaia (23-0, 18 KOs) and unbeaten Londoner Ellis Zorro (17-0, 7 KOs).

The fight card also features four 10-round heavyweight bout. British former WBA heavyweight champion Daniel Dubois (19-2, 18 KOs) takes on undefeated American Jarrell Miller (26-0-1, 22 KOs). Australian Mark De Mori (41-2-2, 36 KOs) goes up against unbeaten Filip Hrgovic (16-0, 13 KOs) of Croatia.

Rounding out the card, Agit Kabayel (23-0, 15 KOs) of Germany clashes with Canada-based Arslanbek Makhmudov (18-0, 17 KOs). In addition, New Zealand’s Junior Fa (20-2, 11 KOs) faces off unbeaten Frank Sanchez (23-0, 16 KOs) of Cuba.

Anthony Joshua vs Otto Wallin start time in Australia

Joshua vs Wallin start time in Sydney, Melbourne, Hobart, Canberra is scheduled for Sunday, December 24 at 3 am AEDT. The main event bout is expected at approximately 10:45 am AEDT.

In Brisbane, the broadcast starts on Sunday, December 24 at 2 am AEST. The main event is expected at around 9:45 am AEST.

In Adelaide, the show kicks off on Sunday, December 24 at 2:30 am ACDT. The headline-bout is expected at approximately at 10:15 am ACDT.

In Darwin, the live stream starts on Sunday, December 24 at 1:30 am ACST. The main fight is expected at around 9:15 am ACST.

In Perth, Joshua vs Wallin telecast begins on Sunday, December 24 at 12 am AWST. The main event fighters are expected to make their ringwalks at approximately 7:45 am AWST.

How to watch Joshua vs Wallin live on DAZN in Australia

The PPV cost is $24.99 added to the DAZN subscription plan.

How to watch Joshua vs Wallin live on Kayo in Australia

The PPV cost is $49.95. Kayo subscription is not required to purchase this PPV.

Fight card

The full Joshua vs Wallin fight card looks as the following: