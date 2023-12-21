Anthony Joshua vs Otto Wallin final pre-fight press conference

Anthony Joshua and Otto Wallin square off live on DAZN from Kingdom Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia on Saturday, December 23. The pair meets in the main event of the “Day of Reckoning” fight card. Ahead of the fight show, the athletes host the final pre-fight press conference, preview their bout and go face to face.

Former two-time unified heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua (26-3, 23 KOs) of the United Kingdom is riding a two-fight winning streak. Otto Wallin (26-1, 14 KOs) of Sweden won six of his previous bouts. The contest is scheduled for 12 rounds.

In the co-main event, American former WBC heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder (43-2-1, 42 KOs) faces New Zealand’s former WBO titleholder Joseph Parker (33-3, 23 KOs). The bout is also scheduled for 12 rounds.

Among the undercard bouts, Kyrgyzstan’s WBA light heavyweight champion Dmitry Bivol (21-0, 11 KOs) defends his title against British contender Lyndon Arthur (23-1, 16 KOs). As well, Australian undefeated former IBF cruiserweight champion Jai Opetaia (23-0, 18 KOs) meets unbeaten Ellis Zorro (17-0, 7 KOs) of England. Plus, former WBA heavyweight champion Daniel Dubois (19-2, 18 KOs) of the UK takes on undefeated American Jarrell Miller (26-0-1, 22 KOs).

In Australia, Joshua vs Wallin airs live on Sunday, December 24.