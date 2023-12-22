Alexandro Santiago defends against Junto Nakatani on Feb 24 in Tokyo

Mexico’s WBC bantamweight champion Alexandro Santiago is set for the first defense of his belt against Japan’s two-division world champion Junto Nakatani on Saturday, February 24 at Ryogoku Kokugikan in Tokyo. The pair battles it out on the top of four-fight card with three titles contested on the night. The world championship bout is scheduled for 12 rounds.

27-year-old Santiago (28-3-5, 14 KOs) secured the belt in July on Spence vs Crawford card in Las Vegas, where he defeated Nonito Donaire by unanimous decision. Undefeated 25-year-old former WBO flyweight and WBO super flyweight champion Nakatani (26-0, 19 KOs) is coming off the win by unanimous decision against Argi Cortes, and looks to conquer a new division.

In the 12-round co-main event, Takuma Inoue of Japan defends his WBA bantamweight title against Jerwin Ancajas of the Philippines. The pair was initially scheduled to battle it out in November, but the contest was postponed after the champion got injured at training. 27-year-old Inoue (18-1, 4 KOs), the younger brother of Naoya Inoue, landed the vacant title in April, when he scored a UD against Liborio Solis. 31-year-old former IBF super flyweight champion Jerwin (34-3-2, 23 KOs) eyes his second win in a row and looks to become a champion in the new weight class.

Also on the card, Japan’s three-division world champion Kosei Tanaka and Mexico’s Christian Bacasegua Rangel square off in the 12-round bout with the vacant WBO super flyweight title on the line. Riding a four-fight winning streak, 28-year-old Tanaka (19-1, 11 KOs) looks to earn world title in his fourth division. 26-year-old Rangel (22-4-2, 9 KOs) makes his first attempt to become champion.

The telecast opener features Jonas Sultan (19-6, 11 KOs) of the Philippines up against Riku Masuda (3-1, 3 KOs) of Japan. The pair goes head-to-head in an eight-round bout at bantamweight.

The event airs live stream on ESPN+ in the United States.

Broadcast information for the UK and Australia is expected to be announced shortly.

Santiago vs Nakatani fight card

The current Santiago vs Nakatani fight card looks as the following: