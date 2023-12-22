Amanda Serrano faces Nina Meinke on Mar 2 in San Juan, Puerto Rico

“The Real Deal” returns to Puerto Rico on Saturday, March 2, as former undisputed featherweight champion Amanda Serrano faces Nina Meinke at Coliseo de Puerto Rico in San Juan. Going through the ropes in front of her native crowd for the first time in three years, the local star puts her unified WBA, WBO and IBF titles on the line against former title challenger of Germany. The pair battles it out in the main event live on DAZN.

Following her previous bout against Danila Ramos in October, Serrano takes on Meinke in the women’s world championship clash scheduled for 12 rounds. The 35-year-old southpaw vacated her WBC belt, “as the sanctioning body does not support women’s choice for 12×3,” as per announcement made by Most Valuable Promotions.

Serrano (46-2-1, 30 KOs) defeated Ramos by unanimous decision after 12 rounds last time out in Orlando. In August, the Carolina, Puerto Rico native scored a UD against Heather Hardy in the rematch in Dallas. The seven-weight world champion landed the undisputed 126-pound crown in February in New York, where she beat Erika Cruz Hernandez also by UD. Serrano’s most recent outing in Puerto Rico goes to March 2021 in San Juan, when she KO’d Daniela Romina Bermudez in the ninth round.

“It is absolutely a dream come true to fight and headline at home at the Coliseo de Puerto Rico, and it is my biggest honor to have been the first-ever undisputed champion, male or female, from our beautiful island,” Amanda Serrano said. “I’m excited to prove my greatness and make history again in the ring at the Choliseo over 12, three-minute rounds. Thank you to the IBF, WBO, WBA, IBO, and Ring Magazine, Most Valuable Promotions, and my team for making this possible. A special thank you to Jake Paul, who gave me an opportunity to fight as his co-main many times and allowed me to show my skills to the world. I am honored to have Jake as my co-main for the first time.”

IBF featherweight mandatory contender Meinke (18-3, 4 KOs) last fought in October in Munich, Germany where she scored a unanimous decision against Laura Ledezma. In June, Berlin-born southpaw similarly defeated Kimika Miyoshi, after securing the second-round TKO against Angela Cannizzaro in March. The 30-year-old previously challenged for the same belt in April 2022 in Copenhagen, Sweden, but fell short dropping a unanimous decision against Sarah Mahfoud.

“My team and I have wanted this fight for a long time,” Nina Meinke said. “Finally we got it and I am happy, well trained and motivated to be the first female boxer from Germany to go the 12 round distance. Amanda Serrano is an outstanding person who has already made such a big change to women’s boxing and the fight for equal rights, so I am more than proud to be a part of that movement. Of course I am going to support it with all my heart and show the world women are just as capable in going 12 rounds at 3 minutes. I will be the best version of myself on this day and I am ready to make it a great fight! And new!”

The co-main event features Jake Paul (8-1, 5 KOs) in an eight-round bout at cruiserweight. Among the undercard bouts, Jonathan Gonzalez (27-3-1, 14 KOs) makes the third defense of his WBO light flyweight title in a 12-round world championship bout. Plus, Krystal Rosado-Ortiz (2-0, 1 KOs) is back in the ring at super flyweight and Javon Walton makes his debut at featherweight.

In the UK and Australia, Serrano vs Meinke airs live on Sunday, March 3.