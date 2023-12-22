Anthony Joshua vs Otto Wallin weigh-in video

British former two-time unified heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua and Swedish contender Otto Wallin square off at Kingdom Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia on Saturday, December 23. The pair battles it out in the main event of the “Day of Reckoning” fight card live on DAZN. A day before the fight show the athletes step on the scales to make it official.

In the “knockout promising” co-main event, former WBC heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder of the United States goes up against former WBO titleholder Joseph Parker of New Zealand. Also on the card, WBA light heavyweight champion Dmitry Bivol of Kyrgyzstan defends his title against Lyndon Arthur of England.

Plus, British former WBA heavyweight champion Daniel Dubois takes on Jarrell Miller of the United States. In addition, Australia’s former IBF cruiserweight champion Jai Opetaia meets Ellis Zorro of the UK.

Get Joshua vs Wallin full fight card and stay tuned for weights below.

Joshua vs Wallin fight card

Anthony Joshua vs. Otto Wallin, 12 rounds, heavyweight

Deontay Wilder vs. Joseph Parker, 12 rounds, heavyweight

Dmitry Bivol vs. Lyndon Arthur, 12 rounds, light heavyweight – Bivol’s WBA light heavyweight title

Daniel Dubois vs. Jarrell Miller, 10 rounds, heavyweight

Jai Opetaia vs. Ellis Zorro, 12 rounds, cruiserweight

Filip Hrgovic vs. Mark De Mori, 10 rounds, heavyweight

Arslanbek Makhmudov vs. Agit Kabayel, 10 rounds, heavyweight

Frank Sanchez vs. Junior Fa, 10 rounds, heavyweight

In Australia, the event airs live on Sunday, December 24.