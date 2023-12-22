Jai Opetaia: I’m expecting the best version of Ellis Zorro

Australia’s former IBF cruiserweight world champion Jai Opetaia faces British Ellis Zorro on Saturday, December 23 at Kingdom Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. The scheduled for 12 rounds bout is featured on the “Day of Reckoning” fight card, headlined by Anthony Joshua vs Otto Walin live on DAZN.

Undefeated Opetaia (23-0, 18 KOs) dethroned Mairis Briedis by unanimous decision in July 2022 on the Gold Coast and made his first successful defense by TKO in the fourth round against Jordan Thompson last time out in September in London. The 28-year-old Sydney southpaw was forced to vacate his title earlier this week, after the governing body reportedly wouldn’t sanction his second defense against Zorro.

“I’m pumped to be here,” Jai Opetaia said at the final pre-fight press conference. “I feel like this is a massive thing for boxing in itself. Shout-out to your Excellency for being the man that we need for these fights to happen. Putting the politics aside and the best fight the best. This is a massive change and the name Opetaia will have its print on it. I’m here to make a statement.”

“This is his [Zorro] chance, this is his chance to become a world champion. If you want to be the best you’ve got to beat the best, and here I am. I’m expecting the best version of him. I’ve prepared for the best version of him. Man, I’m ready to go to war.”

“He’s a pretty calm dude – who cares what energy he’s giving off? I’m worried about my own energy, my own camp, everything that I’ve got to do. It doesn’t matter what he’s giving off.”

“It doesn’t have to be a knockout, it just has to be a great performance – a great display of boxing skills. I believe this is just another step closer to becoming the undisputed Cruiserweight king, and I cannot wait for the next step.”

“I know I can hang in the heavyweight division, but right now I’ve got my own goals. I’ve got a lot of boxes to tick as a cruiserweight and until they’re ticked, we’ll worry about that later.”

Ellis Zorro: Jai Opetaia will definitely be able to test me

Unbeaten Zorro (17-0, 7 KOs) is coming off the win by unanimous decision against Luca D’Ortenzi in October. In May, the 31-year-old stopped Hosea Burton in the seventh round. Going through the ropes in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, the London native, who had three of his previous bouts at York Hall, fights for the first outside the UK.

“I got my wish,” Ellis Zorro said about making his international debut. “When I said that I was anticipating maybe the Copper Box or The O2 and then the phone call came for Saudi. I’m just focused on Saturday at the moment. Like I’ve been saying all week, it’s a massive opportunity for me and I’m going to take it with both hands.”

“I don’t really know,” Zorro answered when asked why he was being so calm. “This is just how I’ve always been. Just calm and collected. I think that’s just from my life outside of the ring and my journey. I just keep my cool and focus on the task ahead. That’s it really.”

“He’s a great fighter. You know, like I said he wasn’t really on my radar. I’m a fan of him, fan of his style when I watched him against Briedis, he’s got great footwork, great hand speed. He’s game, he can take a shot – he’s a great fighter. He’ll definitely be able to test me and I kind of look forward to that to be honest.”

“I just think my will to win [is my main advantage]. Obviously he’s going to have the same thing as well, but like that’s kind of where my belief is. My will to win and my self-belief in myself and my skills.”

In the main event, British former two-time unified heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua (26-3, 23 KOs) squares off against Swedish contender Otto Wallin (26-1, 14 KOs). In the co-main event, New Zealand’s former WBO heavyweight champion Joseph Parker (33-3, 23 KOs) faces off former WBC titleholder Deontay Wilder (43-2-1, 42 KOs) on the United States.

Among Joshua vs Wallin undercard bouts, Dmitry Bivol (21-0, 11 KOs) of Kyrgyzstan defends his WBA light heavyweight title against British contender Lyndon Arthur (23-1, 16 KOs). Plus, British former WBA heavyweight champion Daniel Dubois (19-2, 18 KOs) takes on undefeated American Jarrell Miller (26-0-1, 22 KOs).

In Australia, the event airs live on Sunday, December 24.