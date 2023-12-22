Jake Paul next fight date set for Mar 2 in Puerto Rico

Jake Paul has his next fight date made official for Saturday, March 2 in San Juan, Puerto Rico. “The Problem Child” battles it out in the co-feature to Serrano vs Meinke live on DAZN from Coliseo de Puerto Rico.

Dorado, Puerto Rico-based Paul (8-1, 5 KOs) is fresh off the win by knockout in the first round against Andre August mid December in Orlando, which marked his third outing for the year. In August in Dallas, 26-year-old scored a unanimous decision against former UFC star Nate Diaz and returned to winning ways, after suffering his first career defeat by split decision against Tommy Fury in February in Diriyah, Saudi Arabia. Going through the ropes in San Juan, the native of Cleveland, Ohio faces an opponent to be named in an eight-round bout at cruiserweight.

“Fighting for the first time at home in Puerto Rico alongside one of the greatest fighters ever, Amanda Serrano, promises to be the event of a lifetime,” Jake Paul said. “I’m honored to be the co-main event on Amanda’s homecoming card, and I could not be more excited to bring this historic event to Puerto Rico as I continue my path to becoming a world champion.”

In the main event, former undisputed featherweight champion Amanda Serrano (46-2-1, 30 KOs) defends her unified WBA, WBO and IBF belts against Nina Meinke (18-3, 4 KOs). Among the undercard bouts, WBO light flyweight champion Jonathan Gonzalez (27-3-1, 14 KOs) makes the third defense of his title, Krystal Rosado-Ortiz (2-0, 1 KOs) makes her third ring appearance at super flyweight and Javon Walton makes his pro debut at featherweight.

“Our latest MVP signee, Wanna Walton, is making his global debut on this card, Bomba Gonzalez and Krystal Rosado are continuing their rise to stardom, and the whole island of Puerto Rico will finally get a chance to properly celebrate the greatness of Amanda Serrano. She is going to sell more tickets in one event than Katie Taylor did in two in Dublin. This is going to be the biggest night of boxing the Choliseo has ever seen and the world will be watching.”

In the UK and Australia, Serrano vs Meinke airs live on Sunday, March 3.