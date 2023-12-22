Jiri Prochazka vs Aleksandar Rakic among first bouts set for UFC 300 fight card

The first three bouts have been made official for UFC 300 fight card, including a light heavyweight battle between former champion Jiri Prochazka and Aleksandar Rakic. The event airs live from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday, April 13. The announcement was made today by Dana White.

No. 2-ranked light heavyweight Jiri Prochazka (29-4-1) is looking to return to winning ways. In his bid to become a two-time champion in November, the 31-year-old Czech was stopped by Alex Pereira in the second round, which snapped his 13-fight winning streak.

Aleksandar Rakic (14-3) steps inside the Octagon for the first time since May 2022, when he suffered the defeat via third-round TKO due to knee injury against Jan Blachowicz. Prior to that, Austria’s 31-year-old won a pair of fights by unanimous decision against Thiago Santos and Anthony Smith. He is currently ranked No. 5 in the light heavyweight rankings.

White also announced an all-American featherweight bout between former bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling and Calvin Kattar. Both fighters look to rebound from the defeats.

34-year-old Sterling (23-4) of Uniondale, New York lost the belt in August, when he was stopped by Sean O’Malley in the second round and failed his fourth defense. 35-year-old Kattar (23-7) of Methuen, Massachusetts hasn’t fought since October 2022, when he suffered the defeat via second-round TKO due to knee injury against Arnold Allen.

Also joining the lineup of action, a middleweight bout between pitting Bo Nickal against Cody Brundage. Unbeaten 27-year-old Nickal (5-0) of Rifle, Colorado eyes his sixth win. 29-year-old Brundage (10-5) of Chapin, South Carolina won two of his previous bouts.

The main event, as well as the co-main event and other bouts featured on the UFC 300 fight card are expected to be announced shortly.

In the UK and Australia, the event airs live on Sunday, April 14.