Joseph Parker: I know I can knock Deontay Wilder out 100%

Joseph Parker goes up against Deontay Wilder at Kingdom Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia on Saturday, December 23. Former WBO heavyweight champion of New Zealand and former WBC titleholder of the Unites States battle it out in the co-feature on the “Day of Reckoning” fight card live on DAZN. The bout is scheduled for 12 rounds.

Morecambe, England-based Parker (33-3, 23 KOs) is riding a three-fight winning streak. The 31-year-old native of South Auckland fights for the fourth time in 2023 and looks to finish the year on top.

“It’s great to be back in Saudi Arabia,” Joseph Parker said at the final pre-fight press conference. “Thank you to his Excellency for the opportunity to fight on this card, on this event. Thank you to the people of Saudi Arabia for being so welcoming to our team. Spencer Brown and ‘Gypsy King’ [Tyson Fury], Andy Lee, George Lockhart and David Higgins, thanks for all the hard work, Team Parker.”

“I’m here and I’m ready, I’ve had a great camp, We are going into this fight [with] a good game plan, great strategy. Listen, respect to Wilder, but I’m here to do a job and I’m here to win.”

“I’m gonna put on a great display.”

Wilder (43-2-1, 42 KOs) goes through the ropes for the first time in over a year. The 38-year-old of Tuscaloosa, Alabama eyes his second straight victory by knockout.

“It’s been amazing time, this is my second time here [in Saudi Arabia],” Deontay Wilder said. “I’m just loving the support that I’ve been getting from all the people here. It’s been amazing.”

“And just to be a part of this card, with so many great fighters. This is a one of a kind card. Everyone loves to see heavyweights and they love to see knockouts. And they got the right man on the card for this job. I’m definitely coming to do what I do best.”

“Don’t blink, baby. Bam, good night.”

Joseph Parker and Deontay Wilder | Mark Robinson/Matchroom Boxing

‘May the best man win’

The pair was previously linked to a fight sometime in the past. Wilder said he believed Parker avoided the challenge.

“I truly believe he ran from me,” Wilder said. “I’ve heard that he said that he was confident that he was going to knock me out, but I kind of find it hard to believe. Because how can you have confidence in yourself as a challenger, and you didn’t have confidence in yourself as a champion? It’s kind of backwards to me.”

“But whatever flows his boat. We will see what happens on Saturday night. I’m looking forward to sharing the ring with him and may the best man win,” Wilder concluded.

“I don’t ran from anyone,” Parker stated. “As you can see, I fight the best in the world, every time.”

“This is a tough test, but I know I can know him out 100 percent.”

In the main event, British former two-time unified heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua (26-3, 23 KOs) squares off against Swedish contender Otto Wallin (26-1, 14 KOs). Among the undercard bouts, WBA light heavyweight champion Dmitry Bivol (21-0, 11 KOs) of Kyrgyzstan defends his title against British contender Lyndon Arthur (23-1, 16 KOs).

Plus, undefeated former IBF cruiserweight champion Jai Opetaia (23-0, 18 KOs) of Australia takes on unbeaten Ellis Zorro (17-0, 7 KOs) of England. In addition, British former WBA heavyweight champion Daniel Dubois (19-2, 18 KOs) faces off undefeated Jarrell Miller (26-0-1, 22 KOs) of the United States.

In Australia, Joshua vs Wallin airs live on Sunday, December 24.