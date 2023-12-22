Kenshiro Teraji faces Carlos Canizales on Jan 23 in Osaka, Japan

Kenshiro Teraji has his next fight date made official for Tuesday, January 23 at Edion Arena in Osaka, where he faces Carlos Canizales. Going up against former world titleholder of Venezuela, the Japanese champion brings to the ring his unified WBA and WBC light flyweight belts. The world championship bout is scheduled for 12 rounds.

Teraji (22-1, 14 KOs) is coming off a pair of wins via ninth-round TKO against Hekkie Budler and Anthony Olascuaga in September and April, respectively. Prior to that, the 31-year-old native of Joyo, Kyoto dominated and stopped Hiroto Kyoguchi in the seventh round of their unified clash in November 2022.

Canizales (26-1-1, 19 KOs) was in action in June, when defeated Daniel Matellon via eighth-round technical decision and secured his fourth win in a row. The 30-year-old native of Caracas, Venezuela is a former WBA light flyweight champion, who held the belt from March 2018 to May 2021, and made two successful defences.

In the 12-round co-main event, Ukraine’s WBA flyweight champion Artem Dalakian defends his title against Japanese contender Seigo Yuri Akui. Baku, Azerbaijan-born 36-year-old Dalakian (22-0, 15 KOs) puts his belt on the line for the seventh time. 28-year-old Akui (18-2-1, 11 KOs) of Kurashiki, Okayama makes his first attempt to become champion.

Also on the card, former kickboxing champion Tenshin Nasukawa (2-0) of Japan faces Luis Robles Pacheco (15-2-1, 5 KOs) of Mexico. The bout is scheduled for eight rounds at super bantamweight.

The telecast opener pits Juiki Tatsuyoshi (14-0-1, 10 KOs) against Yuki Yonaha (13-5-1, 8 KOs). The all-Japanese contest is also scheduled for eight rounds at super bantamweight.

Boxing fans in the United States can watch the event live stream on ESPN+.

International broadcast details, including the UK and Australia, are expected to be announced shortly.

Teraji vs Canizales fight card

The current Teraji vs Canizales fight card looks as the following: