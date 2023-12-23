Anthony Joshua vs Otto Wallin preview show airs live from Kingdom Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia on Saturday, December 23, leading to the “Day of Reckoning” fight card on DAZN.

In the main event, British former two-time unified heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua faces Swedish contender Otto Wallin. In the co-main event, American former WBC heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder takes on former WBO titleholder Joseph Parker of New Zealand.

Also on the card, British former WBA heavyweight champion Daniel Dubois meets American Jarrell Miller and former IBF cruiserweight champion Jai Opetaia of Australia battles British Ellis Zorro. As well, Dmitry Bivol of Kyrgyzstan defends his WBA light heavyweight title against England’s Lyndon Arthur.

Plus, Croatia’s Filip Hrgovic goes up against Australian Mark De Mori. In addition, Canada-based Arslanbek Makhmudov squares off against German Agit Kabayel. Rounding out the card, Cuban Frank Sanchez clashes with Junior Fa of New Zealand.

In Australia, Joshua vs Wallin airs live on Sunday, December 24.