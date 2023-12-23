Conor Benn next fight set against Peter Dobson on Feb 3 in Las Vegas

Undefeated British welterweight Conor Benn has his next fight date announced for Saturday, February 3, when he faces unbeaten American Peter Dobson at The Chelsea at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas. The pair squares off in a 12-round main event bout live on DAZN.

Conor Benn (22-0, 14 KOs) last fought in September in Orlando, where he scored a unanimous decision against Rodolfo Orozco. In April 2022 in Manchester, the 27-year-old native of Essex, England stopped Chris van Heerden in the second round.

“Headlining in Vegas is a dream come true, not just for me, but for any fighter who grew up watching the sport of boxing,” Conor Benn said. “Vegas has been the stage for many legends before me, and I can’t wait to step into that arena on February 3rd against the undefeated welterweight Peter Dobson, who stepped up to accept the challenge when many wouldn’t.”

“I was disappointed when my previous fight fell through, but in this sport, when one door shuts, another one opens. This setback has brought me back to where I need to be, and I’m here to put the entire 147 division on notice.”

“I want to thank my family, my dedicated team, my loyal friends, and fans who have supported me throughout my journey. We have an exciting 2024 ahead of us, starting with our Vegas debut, marking the beginning of our pursuit for World Welterweight championships.”

Peter Dobson (16-0, 9 KOs) hasn’t fought since June 2022, when he earned a UD against Rodrigo Damian Coria in Atlanta. In February the same year, the 33-year-old of The Bronx, New York similarly defeated Jose Miguel Borrego.

“I want to thank Matchroom for keeping their word and circling back to me after a few fights fell through previously,” Peter Dobson said. “Eddie Hearn is a standup guy. Let’s hope Conor Benn stays healthy and comes ready, but the fact is, I’ve said yes to everyone Matchroom has given me. Agyarko, McCormack, and now Benn.”

“Conor is coming to the US and going to get his a** whooped. He’s not his daddy. He never seen anyone like me. ‘Pistol’ Pete Dobson is about to ruin another Matchroom hype job. This time in the ring.”

Austin Williams faces Connor Coyle in co-feature

The 10-round co-main event features American Austin Williams against fellow-unbeaten Irishman Connor Coyle. The pair battles it out for the WBA International and IBF North American middleweight belts.

Houston-based 27-year-old southpaw Williams (15-0, 10 KOs) of Milwaukee, Wisconsin won his previous bout in September by unanimous decision against Steve Rolls. Pinellas Park, Florida-based Coyle (20-0, 9 KOs) of Derry, Northern Ireland stopped Joey Bryant in the fifth round last time out in August.

“Nothing gets my blood flowing more than the opportunity to break an unbroken fighter,” Austin Williams said.”February 3, Conor Coyle will experience a world-class athlete for the first time, and he will understand why they say there are levels to boxing.”

“I’m excited for this fight on February 3,” Connor Coyle said. “Two hungry middleweights going head-to-head to get a step closer to a World title, it’ll be a great fight for anyone’s viewing!”

Also on the card, unbeaten 34-year-old Johnny Fisher (10-0, 9 KOs) of London, England makes his U.S. debut against an opponent to be named.

Other bouts are expected to be announced shortly.

In Australia, Benn vs Dobson airs live on Sunday, February 4.