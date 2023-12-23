Erin Blanchfield vs Manon Fiorot joins UFC Atlantic City fight card

A high stakes women’s flyweight bout between Erin Blanchfield and Manon Fiorot has been added to the UFC Atlantic City fight card taking place at Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall on Saturday, March 30. Dana White recently announced the fight, alongside other matchups held across four events.

The division’s No. 2-ranked contender Erin Blanchfield (12-1) is riding a nine-fight winning streak. In her previous outing in August, the 24-year-old defeated Taila Santos by unanimous decision. In February, the native of Elmwood Park, New Jersey submitted former strawweight champion Jessica Andrade in the second round.

Manon Fiorot (11-1) won 11 of her previous bouts. In September, the 33-year-old earned a unanimous decision against former strawweight champion Rose Namajunas. In 2022, the Nice, France native scored a pair of wins by unanimous decision against Katlyn Chookagian and Jennifer Maia. She is currently No. 3 in the UFC women’s flyweight rankings.

The main event and co-main event bouts are yet to be set.

In the UK and Australia, UFC Atlantic City 2024 airs live on Sunday, March 31.