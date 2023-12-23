Google News
Subscribe
HomeUFC

Erin Blanchfield vs Manon Fiorot joins UFC Atlantic City fight card

UFC Atlantic City Fight Night

MMANewsUFC
Parviz Iskenderov

A high stakes women’s flyweight bout between Erin Blanchfield and Manon Fiorot has been added to the UFC Atlantic City fight card taking place at Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall on Saturday, March 30. Dana White recently announced the fight, alongside other matchups held across four events.

The division’s No. 2-ranked contender Erin Blanchfield (12-1) is riding a nine-fight winning streak. In her previous outing in August, the 24-year-old defeated Taila Santos by unanimous decision. In February, the native of Elmwood Park, New Jersey submitted former strawweight champion Jessica Andrade in the second round.

Manon Fiorot (11-1) won 11 of her previous bouts. In September, the 33-year-old earned a unanimous decision against former strawweight champion Rose Namajunas. In 2022, the Nice, France native scored a pair of wins by unanimous decision against Katlyn Chookagian and Jennifer Maia. She is currently No. 3 in the UFC women’s flyweight rankings.

The main event and co-main event bouts are yet to be set.

In the UK and Australia, UFC Atlantic City 2024 airs live on Sunday, March 31.

Links to streaming, pay-per-view, ticketing or VPN platforms provided on this page, if any, are affiliate links. We will be paid a commission, with no extra cost to you, if you use those links to make a purchase.

Comments
Google News

Follow us on Google News

Add FIGHTMAG to your Google News feed

Follow now

Exclusive ExpressVPN offer for FIGHTMAG readers: Get 3 extra months free with a 12-month subscription. That's a saving of 49%.

Claim your offer
DAZN - Live & On-Demand Sports Streaming

Latest News

Latest News

View all
DAZN - Live & On-Demand Sports Streaming

Leave a Reply

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Stream live sports and exclusive originals on ESPN+. Sign up now!