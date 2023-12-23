Glory 90 results, start time, live stream, how to watch, Semeleer vs Ouled-Chaib

Kickboxing event Glory 90 airs live stream from RTM Stage in Rotterdam, Netherlands on Saturday, December 23. The promotion’s final fight card for 2023 features a series of bouts with the welterweight title contested on the night.
The main event pits Curacao’s reigning welterweight champion Endy Semeleer (35-1, 17 KO) in his third title defense against Anwar Ouled-Chaib (3-0) of Morocco. The championship bout is scheduled for five rounds.
The co-main event features Nabil Khachab (26-4-1, 4 KO) of Morocco up against fellow-heavyweight Nikola Filipovic (11-2, 6 KO) of Serbia. The pair squares off in the Grand Prix qualifier. The bout is scheduled for three rounds.
Also on the card a welterweight battle between former champion Murthel Groenhart (70-26-3, 40 KO) of Suriname and Teodor Hristov (15-3, 7 KO) of Bulgaria. As well, Enriko Kehl (52-15-2, 30 KO) of Germany goes up against Arman Hambaryan (58-8-2, 27 KO) of Armenia at lightweight.
Plus, Albania’s Berjan Peposhi (28-4, 16 KO) faces Miguel Trindade (57-6, 24 KO) of Portugal at featherweight. In addition, Brice Kombou (18-3, 3 KO) of Cameroon and Mohamed Touchassie (15-1, 12 KO) of Morocco clash at middleweight.
Among Glory 90 free prelims, Michal Blawdziewicz (11-6-1, 5 KO) of Poland takes on Cihad Kepenek (21-6, 15 KO) of Turkey at heavyweight. The event opener features Dutch Nina van Dalum (13-6, 1 KO) versus Portugal’s Debora Evora (27-9-1, 2 KO) at women’s bantamweight.
In Australia, the event airs live on Sunday, December 24.
Glory 90: Semeleer vs Ouled-Chaib start time
Netherlands
Broadcast: Videoland
Date: Saturday, December 23
Time: 8 pm CET
Prelims: 7 pm CET
United States
Broadcast: FITE
Date: Saturday, December 23
Time: 2 pm ET / 11 am PT
Prelims: 1 pm ET / 10 am PT
United Kingdom
Broadcast: FITE
Date: Saturday, December 23
Time: 7 pm GMT
Prelims: 6 pm GMT
Australia
Broadcast: FITE
Date: Sunday, December 24
Time: 6 am AEDT
Prelims: 5 am AEDT
Other countries
Broadcast: FITE
Date and time vary by location
Glory 90 fight card
Get Glory 90: Semeleer vs Ouled-Chaib full fight card and stay tuned for results below.
Main card
- Endy Semeleer vs. Anwar Ouled-Chaib – Semeleer’s Glory welterweight title
- Nabil Khachab vs. Nikola Filipovic, heavyweight – Glory heavyweight GP qualifier
- Murthel Groenhart vs. Teodor Hristov, welterweight
- Enriko Kehl vs. Arman Hambaryan, lightweight
- Berjan Peposhi vs. Miguel Trindade, featherweight
- Brice Kombou vs. Mohamed Touchassie, middleweight
Prelims
- Cihad Kepenek vs. Michal Blawdziewicz, heavyweight
- Nina van Dalum vs. Debora Evora, women’s bantamweight