Glory 90 results, start time, live stream, how to watch, Semeleer vs Ouled-Chaib

Kickboxing event Glory 90 airs live stream from RTM Stage in Rotterdam, Netherlands on Saturday, December 23. The promotion’s final fight card for 2023 features a series of bouts with the welterweight title contested on the night.

The main event pits Curacao’s reigning welterweight champion Endy Semeleer (35-1, 17 KO) in his third title defense against Anwar Ouled-Chaib (3-0) of Morocco. The championship bout is scheduled for five rounds.

The co-main event features Nabil Khachab (26-4-1, 4 KO) of Morocco up against fellow-heavyweight Nikola Filipovic (11-2, 6 KO) of Serbia. The pair squares off in the Grand Prix qualifier. The bout is scheduled for three rounds.

Also on the card a welterweight battle between former champion Murthel Groenhart (70-26-3, 40 KO) of Suriname and Teodor Hristov (15-3, 7 KO) of Bulgaria. As well, Enriko Kehl (52-15-2, 30 KO) of Germany goes up against Arman Hambaryan (58-8-2, 27 KO) of Armenia at lightweight.

Plus, Albania’s Berjan Peposhi (28-4, 16 KO) faces Miguel Trindade (57-6, 24 KO) of Portugal at featherweight. In addition, Brice Kombou (18-3, 3 KO) of Cameroon and Mohamed Touchassie (15-1, 12 KO) of Morocco clash at middleweight.

Among Glory 90 free prelims, Michal Blawdziewicz (11-6-1, 5 KO) of Poland takes on Cihad Kepenek (21-6, 15 KO) of Turkey at heavyweight. The event opener features Dutch Nina van Dalum (13-6, 1 KO) versus Portugal’s Debora Evora (27-9-1, 2 KO) at women’s bantamweight.

In Australia, the event airs live on Sunday, December 24.

Glory 90: Semeleer vs Ouled-Chaib start time

Netherlands

Broadcast: Videoland

Date: Saturday, December 23

Time: 8 pm CET

Prelims: 7 pm CET

United States

Broadcast: FITE

Date: Saturday, December 23

Time: 2 pm ET / 11 am PT

Prelims: 1 pm ET / 10 am PT

United Kingdom

Broadcast: FITE

Date: Saturday, December 23

Time: 7 pm GMT

Prelims: 6 pm GMT

Australia

Broadcast: FITE

Date: Sunday, December 24

Time: 6 am AEDT

Prelims: 5 am AEDT

Other countries

Broadcast: FITE

Date and time vary by location

Glory 90 fight card

Get Glory 90: Semeleer vs Ouled-Chaib full fight card and stay tuned for results below.

Main card

Endy Semeleer vs. Anwar Ouled-Chaib – Semeleer’s Glory welterweight title

Nabil Khachab vs. Nikola Filipovic, heavyweight – Glory heavyweight GP qualifier

Murthel Groenhart vs. Teodor Hristov, welterweight

Enriko Kehl vs. Arman Hambaryan, lightweight

Berjan Peposhi vs. Miguel Trindade, featherweight

Brice Kombou vs. Mohamed Touchassie, middleweight

Prelims