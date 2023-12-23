Lewis Crocker faces Jose Felix on Jan 27 in Belfast

Undefeated welterweight Lewis Crocker is back in the ring on Saturday, February 27 at Newforge Sports Complex in Belfast, Northern Ireland, where he faces Jose Felix. The pair squares off in the main event live on DAZN.

Crocker (18-0, 10 KOs) won his previous bout in December on Conlan vs Gill card also in Belfast by unanimous decision against Tyrone McKenna. With the victory, the 26-year-old Belfast native made his fourth successful ring appearance for the year.

“I’m delighted to be back out so soon,” Lewis Crocker said. “December 2nd was my coming out party and a real special night for me, it showed I belong in big nights here in Belfast. Now it’s about building on the back of that.”

“Thanks to Matchroom and my manager Jamie Conlan for working on this and getting me back so quick. Jose Felix showed how dangerous he is last time out in Dublin so I know how tough this can be.”

“I’m missing out on Christmas dinner this year but on January 27th ‘The Croc’ will feast on Mexican meat!”

Felix (40-6-1, 31 KOs) was in action in May in Dublin, when he TKO’d Gary Cully in the third round. With the win, the 31-year-old native of Los Mochis, Mexico returned to winning ways after suffering a pair of defeats.

“I am very excited to fight back in a place that has become my second home,” Jose Felix said. “Ireland a country with great history, especially Belfast, with very demanding and knowledgeable boxing people.”

“I would like to thank God, Paco Damian and Matchroom Boxing for this opportunity. I guarantee you that like a Mexican warrior I will leave everything inside that ring. I will see you all soon.”

In Crocker vs Felix undercard action

Among the bouts featured on Crocker vs Felix undercard, unbeaten Cheavon Clarke (7-0, 5 KOs) of Kent, England by way of Montego Bay, Jamaica takes on London-born, Belfast-based former European champion Tommy McCarthy (20-5, 10 KOs). The pair battles it out at cruiserweight.

Also in action, welterweight Paddy Donovan (12-0, 9 KOs) of Ennis, Ireland, Belfast southpaw Sean McComb (18-1, 5 KOs), London’s Emmanuel Buttigieg (1-0, 1 KOs), Giorgio Visioli (1-0, 1 KOs) of Guildford, England, among others. Their respective opponents and other bouts are expected to be announced shortly.

In Australia, Crocker vs Felix airs live on Sunday, February 28.