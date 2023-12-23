Joshua vs Wallin results, start time, live stream, full fight card

Anthony Joshua and Otto Wallin battle it out in the main event of “Day of Reckoning” live stream from Kingdom Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia on Saturday, December 23. The contest pits former two-time unified heavyweight champion of the UK against contender of Sweden. The bout is scheduled for 12 rounds.

Riding a two-fight winning streak, 34-year-old Joshua (26-3, 23 KOs) fights for the third time in 2023. Also making his third ring appearance for the year, New York-based 32-year-old southpaw Wallin (26-1, 14 KOs) brings to the ring six straight victories.

The co-main event features former WBC heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder (43-2-1, 42 KOs) of the United States up against former WBO champion Joseph Parker (33-3, 23 KOs) of New Zealand. The bout is also scheduled for 12 rounds.

Among Joshua vs Wallin undercard bouts, former WBA heavyweight champion Daniel Dubois (19-2, 18 KOs) of the UK faces undefeated American Jarrell Miller (26-0-1, 22 KOs). As well, Dmitry Bivol (21-0, 11 KOs) of Kyrgyzstan defends his WBA light heavyweight title against British Lyndon Arthur (23-1, 16 KOs).

Also on the card, Canada-based heavyweight Arslanbek Makhmudov (18-0, 17 KOs) takes on Agit Kabayel (23-0, 15 KOs) of Germany. Plus, former IBF cruiserweight champion Jai Opetaia (23-0, 18 KOs) of Australia squares off against Ellis Zorro (17-0, 7 KOs) of the UK.

Rounding out the card, Filip Hrgovic (16-0, 13 KOs) of Croatia meets Mark De Mori (41-2-2, 36 KOs) of Australia at heavyweight. Kicking off the action, Frank Sanchez of Cuba defends his WBC Continental Americas and NABO heavyweight titles against Junior Fa of New Zealand.

Anthony Joshua vs Otto Wallin start time

United States

Broadcast: DAZN

Date: Saturday, December 23

Time: 11 am ET / 8 am PT

United Kingdom

Broadcast: DAZN

Date: Saturday, December 23

Time: 4 pm GMT

Australia

Broadcast: DAZN and Kayo

Date: Sunday, June 18

Time: 3 am AEDT

Joshua vs Wallin fight card

Get Joshua vs Wallin full fight card and results below.

Anthony Joshua vs. Otto Wallin, 12 rounds, heavyweight

Deontay Wilder vs. Joseph Parker, 12 rounds, heavyweight

Daniel Dubois vs. Jarrell Miller, 10 rounds, heavyweight

Dmitry Bivol vs. Lyndon Arthur, 12 rounds, light heavyweight – Bivol’s WBA light heavyweight title

Arslanbek Makhmudov vs. Agit Kabayel, 10 rounds, heavyweight

Jai Opetaia vs. Ellis Zorro, 12 rounds, cruiserweight

Filip Hrgovic vs. Mark De Mori, 10 rounds, heavyweight

Frank Sanchez vs. Junior Fa, 10 rounds, heavyweight – Sanchez’s WBC Continental Americas and NABO heavyweight titles

