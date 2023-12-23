Yair Rodriguez vs Brian Ortega 2 new UFC Mexico City co-main event

Yair Rodriguez and Brian Ortega have a date set for their rematch scheduled for Saturday, February 24, when Ultimate Fighting Championship makes its first visit to Mexico for 2024. The pair battles it out in the co-main event of UFC Fight Night taking place at Arena CDMX in Mexico City. The contest pits former interim featherweight champion representing the country-host against former 145-pound title challenger of the United States.

UFC President Dana White recently made the announcement, along with other matchups featured on the various upcoming cards. The bout is scheduled for five rounds.

Their first fight headlined UFC Fight Night in Elmont, New York in July 2022. Rodriguez took the victory via first-round TKO, after Ortega suffered shoulder injury and was unable to continue.

In his previous outing at UFC 290 this past July in Las Vegas, Yair Rodriguez (15-4, 1 NC) challenged Alexander Volkanovski for his featherweight title, but was stopped in the third round, which snapped his two-win streak. The 31-year-old native of Parral, Mexico is currently No. 2 in the UFC featherweight rankings.

No. 3-ranked featherweight contender Brian Ortega (15-3, 1 NC) hasn’t fought since their first bout with Rodriguez. In September 2021, LA’s 32-year-old went up against Volkanovski for the belt, but dropped a unanimous decision. His most recent win goes back to October 2020 in Abu Dhabi, when he defeated Jung Chan-sung by UD.

The previously announced co-main event, featuring Mexico’s former two-time flyweight champion Brandon Moreno (21-7-2) and Amir Albazi (17-1) of Iraq, has been moved to the top of the card.

In the UK and Australia, UFC Mexico City: Moreno vs Albazi airs live on Sunday, February 25.