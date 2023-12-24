Agit Kabayel stops Arslanbek Makhmudov in fourth round with body shots

Agit Kabayel handed Arslanbek Makhmudov his first career defeat, when the pair squared off on the “Day of Reckoning” fight card on Saturday, December 23. The event aired live on pay-per-view from Kingdom Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, featuring Anthony Joshua up against Otto Wallin in the main event.

The German heavyweight claimed the win by TKO, sending his Canada-based opponent to the canvas along the way. Kabayel secured first two eight counts, tagging Makhmudov with the right uppercut and left to the liver, and then with the straight right to the body. Referee Mark Lyson waved the fight off after a series of punches dropped the latter to his knees for the third time. The time of stoppage was 2 minutes and 3 seconds into the fourth round.

With the victory, 31-year-old Agit Kabayel of Leverkusen, Germany remained undefeated and improved to 24-0, 16 KOs. Arslanbek Makhmudov dropped to 18-1, 17 KOs.

Agit Kabayel TKO’s Arslanbek Makhmudov

WOW!!! Agit Kabayel scores the upset against Arslanbek Makhmudov!! Broke him down with body shots and scored the great 4th round TKO! #DayOfReckoning pic.twitter.com/iyHHoIZ1wh — CEO of MMA GIFs (@CEOofMMAGIFs) December 23, 2023

In Australia, the event aired live on Sunday, December 24.

