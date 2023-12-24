Anthony Joshua and Otto Wallin squared off in the main event live from Kingdom Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia on Saturday, December 23. The contest featured British former two-time unified heavyweight champion up against contender of Sweden. The pair battled it out on the top of PPV fight card, billed as “Day of Reckoning”.
The scheduled for 12 rounds bout didn’t go the distance. Joshua came out on top, controlling the fight and dominating Wallin, which ultimately forced the latter’s corner to call it a day after the fifth round.
With the victory by RTD, Anthony Joshua improved to 27-3, 24 KOs. The 34-year-old native of Watford, Hertfordshire went through the ropes for the third time this year and secured his third straight victory.
Post-win Joshua said that his potential fight with Deontay Wilder is not dead. The latter fought in the co-main event and was defeated by Joseph Parker.
“If he wants, he can come back and he can fight another day, it’s up to him” Joshua said. “I’m sure everybody wants to see that fight. Or they want to see me fight.”
New York-based Otto Wallin, who also fought for the third time in 2023, dropped to 26-2, 14 KOs. The 32-year-old southpaw of Sundsvall, Sweden got his six-fight winning streak snapped.
Check out Anthony Joshua vs Otto Wallin full fight video highlights below.
Joshua vs Wallin full fight video highlights
Otto Wallin makes his ring walk.
“Let’s get ready to rumble”
Flying fists.
Joshua celebrates victory.
Verdict.
In Australia, the event aired live on Sunday, December 24.
