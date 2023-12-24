Anthony Joshua and Otto Wallin squared off in the main event live from Kingdom Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia on Saturday, December 23. The contest featured British former two-time unified heavyweight champion up against contender of Sweden. The pair battled it out on the top of PPV fight card, billed as “Day of Reckoning”.

The scheduled for 12 rounds bout didn’t go the distance. Joshua came out on top, controlling the fight and dominating Wallin, which ultimately forced the latter’s corner to call it a day after the fifth round.

With the victory by RTD, Anthony Joshua improved to 27-3, 24 KOs. The 34-year-old native of Watford, Hertfordshire went through the ropes for the third time this year and secured his third straight victory.

Post-win Joshua said that his potential fight with Deontay Wilder is not dead. The latter fought in the co-main event and was defeated by Joseph Parker.

“If he wants, he can come back and he can fight another day, it’s up to him” Joshua said. “I’m sure everybody wants to see that fight. Or they want to see me fight.”

New York-based Otto Wallin, who also fought for the third time in 2023, dropped to 26-2, 14 KOs. The 32-year-old southpaw of Sundsvall, Sweden got his six-fight winning streak snapped.

Check out Anthony Joshua vs Otto Wallin full fight video highlights below.

Joshua vs Wallin full fight video highlights

Otto Wallin makes his ring walk.

Otto Wallin enters the ring for his main event with Anthony Joshua NOW.



Watch #DayOfReckoning globally LIVE NOW on DAZN PPV! Buy at https://t.co/FoiaUucI53#RiyadhSeason pic.twitter.com/8hKGvYMiRE — DAZN Boxing (@DAZNBoxing) December 23, 2023

“Let’s get ready to rumble”

You know when @Michael_Buffer says his catchphrase it's REAL



Joshua vs Wallin is ON NOW!



Watch #DayOfReckoning globally LIVE NOW on DAZN PPV! Buy at https://t.co/FoiaUucI53#RiyadhSeason pic.twitter.com/jmCHvaWMLb — DAZN Boxing (@DAZNBoxing) December 23, 2023

Flying fists.

Anthony Joshua defeats Otto Wallin ? pic.twitter.com/8x8TpItGjK — Boxing Decades (@BoxingDecades) December 24, 2023

Otto Wallin doesn't answer the bell for round 6, after Anthony Joshua poured it on at the end of round 5!! Huge win for AJ tonight! #DayOfReckoning #JoshuaWallin pic.twitter.com/25TqB5UgFh — CEO of MMA GIFs (@CEOofMMAGIFs) December 23, 2023

#DayOfReckoning

Anthony Joshua IS BACK.

AJ KO’s Otto Wallin in Round 5 ???? pic.twitter.com/dEwI8Naaqm — Bruno E. (@BrunoErtzz) December 23, 2023

Joshua celebrates victory.

IT'S OVER! OTTO WALLIN'S CORNER STOPS THE FIGHT! ?



ANTHONY JOSHUA WINS IN THE MAIN EVENT! ?#DayofReckoning pic.twitter.com/9cy8GaGxMA — Boxing on TNT Sports (@boxingontnt) December 23, 2023

Verdict.

Heeeee's Baaccck!



Anthony Joshua defeats Otto Wallin via corner stoppage



Do you think this is the AJ we are used to seeing?#RiyadhSeason pic.twitter.com/0FghhUQ6cP — DAZN Boxing (@DAZNBoxing) December 24, 2023

In Australia, the event aired live on Sunday, December 24.

Get Joshua vs Wallin full fight card results.