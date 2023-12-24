Daniel Dubois TKO’s Jarrell Miller in 10th round with heavy punches

Daniel Dubois returned to winning ways on Saturday, December 23, when he faced Jarrell Miller at Kingdom Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. The pair battled it out on the “Day of Reckoning” fight card topped by Anthony Joshua vs Otto Wallin.

British former WBA heavyweight champion claimed the win against previously unbeaten American via TKO with a flurry of heavy punches. Referee Michael Alexander stepped in and waved the fight off to save the latter from further punishment at 2 minutes and 52 seconds into the 10th round.

With the victory, Daniel Dubois improved to 20-2, 19 KOs. The 26-year-old native of Greenwich, London rebounded from the defeat suffered in August, when he challenged Ukraine’s Oleksandr Usyk for his unified WBA, WBO and IBF heavyweight titles, but was stopped in the ninth round.

Jarrell Miller dropped to 26-1-1, 22 KOs. Brooklyn’s 35-year-old suffered his first career defeat.

Daniel Dubois dominates Jarrell Miller

Daniel "Dynamite" Dubois with the late 10th round TKO over Jerrell Miller!! #DayOfReckoning #DuboisMiller pic.twitter.com/sMuwyWtJFt — CEO of MMA GIFs (@CEOofMMAGIFs) December 23, 2023

In Australia, the event aired live on Sunday, December 24.

