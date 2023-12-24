Dmitry Bivol retains title by decision against Lyndon Arthur

Dmitry Bivol successfully retained his WBA light heavyweight title against Lyndon Arthur on Saturday, December 23 at Kingdom Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. The world championship bout was featured on the “Day of Reckoning” card topped by Anthony Joshua vs Otto Wallin.

The contest went the full distance. After 12 rounds all three scores were 120-107 in favor of the champion.

With the victory by unanimous decision, Dmitry Bivol improved to 22-0, 11 KOs and remained undefeated. In his next fight, the 33-year-old native of Tokmok, Kyrgyzstan looks to face unified WBC, WBO and IBF champion Artur Beterbiev (19-0, 19 KOs) for the undisputed title. The is scheduled for his next title defense on January 13 in Québec City against former super middleweight champion Callum Smith (29-1, 21 KOs) of England.

Lyndon Arthur dropped to 23-2, 16 KOs. Manchester’s 32-year-old got his four-fight winning streak snapped.

In Australia, the event aired live on Sunday, December 24.

