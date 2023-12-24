Google News
Subscribe
HomeBoxing

Filip Hrgovic dominates Mark De Mori in first round

Hrgovic stops De Mori on Joshua vs Wallin card live from Riyadh, Saudi Arabia

BoxingNewsResults
Parviz Iskenderov
Filip Hrgovic stops Mark De Mori in first round
Filip Hrgovic | Mark Robinson/Matchroom Boxing

Filip Hrgovic took a dominant win against Mark De Mori on Saturday, December 23 at Kingdom Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. The scheduled for 10 rounds bout was featured on the “Day of Reckoning” fight card topped by Anthony Joshua vs Otto Wallin.

The IBF heavyweight mandatory contender of Croatia defeated his opponent of Australia via TKO in the first round, forcing him to take a knee and then turned his back. Referee Mark Lyson called it a day at 1 minute and 46 seconds after the latter’s corner threw in the towel.

With the victory, Zagreb’s 31-year-old Filip Hrgovic improved to 17-0, 14 KOs and remained undefeated. The 41-year-old native of Perth, WA, Mark De Mori dropped to 41-3-2, 36 KOs and got his 11-fight winning streak snapped.

In Australia, the event aired live on Sunday, December 24.

Get Joshua vs Wallin full fight card results.

Links to streaming, pay-per-view, ticketing or VPN platforms provided on this page, if any, are affiliate links. We will be paid a commission, with no extra cost to you, if you use those links to make a purchase.

Comments
Google News

Follow us on Google News

Add FIGHTMAG to your Google News feed

Follow now

Exclusive ExpressVPN offer for FIGHTMAG readers: Get 3 extra months free with a 12-month subscription. That's a saving of 49%.

Claim your offer
DAZN - Live & On-Demand Sports Streaming

Latest News

Latest News

View all
DAZN - Live & On-Demand Sports Streaming

Leave a Reply

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Stream live sports and exclusive originals on ESPN+. Sign up now!