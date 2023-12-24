Filip Hrgovic dominates Mark De Mori in first round

Filip Hrgovic took a dominant win against Mark De Mori on Saturday, December 23 at Kingdom Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. The scheduled for 10 rounds bout was featured on the “Day of Reckoning” fight card topped by Anthony Joshua vs Otto Wallin.

The IBF heavyweight mandatory contender of Croatia defeated his opponent of Australia via TKO in the first round, forcing him to take a knee and then turned his back. Referee Mark Lyson called it a day at 1 minute and 46 seconds after the latter’s corner threw in the towel.

With the victory, Zagreb’s 31-year-old Filip Hrgovic improved to 17-0, 14 KOs and remained undefeated. The 41-year-old native of Perth, WA, Mark De Mori dropped to 41-3-2, 36 KOs and got his 11-fight winning streak snapped.

Filip Hrgovic gets the job done ?



Watch #DayOfReckoning globally LIVE NOW on DAZN PPV! Buy at https://t.co/FoiaUucI53#RiyadhSeason pic.twitter.com/JaOU2vXyTM — DAZN Boxing (@DAZNBoxing) December 23, 2023

In Australia, the event aired live on Sunday, December 24.

Get Joshua vs Wallin full fight card results.