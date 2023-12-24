Frank Sanchez drops Junior Fa three times to win by TKO

Frank Sanchez dominated and stopped Junior Fa on Saturday, December 23 at Kingdom Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. The pair squared off on the “Day of Reckoning” card topped by Anthony Joshua vs Otto Wallin.

Miami-based unbeaten Cuban claimed the win via TKO, sending his opponent of New Zealand to the canvas three times along the way. Although the latter managed to get back to his feet, referee Kevin Parker waved the fight off. The official time of stoppage was 2 minutes and 42 seconds into the seventh round.

With the victory, Frank Sanchez improved to 24-0, 17 KOs and remained undefeated. The 31-year-old native of Guantanamo, Cuba retained his WBC Continental Americas and NABO heavyweight belts.

34-year-old Junior Fa of Papakura, New Zealand dropped to 20-3, 11 KOs.

In Australia, the event aired live on Sunday, December 24.

