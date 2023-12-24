Jai Opetaia KO’s Ellis Zorro in first round

Australian cruiserweight Jai Opetaia came out on top, when he faced British Ellis Zorro on Saturday, December 23 at Kingdom Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. The pair squared off on the “Day of Reckoning” fight card, headlined by Anthony Joshua vs Otto Walin live on DAZN.

The fight that was initially expected to be Opetaia’s second IBF title defense didn’t go the distance. Sydney southpaw claimed the win, knocking his opponent out with a big left hand. The official time was 2 minutes and 56 seconds into the first round.

With the victory, Opetaia improved to 24-0, 19 KOs, secured his second win for the year and remained undefeated. The 28-year-old was forced to vacate his title earlier this week, after the governing body declined sanctioning his fight against Zorro.

Ellis Zorro dropped to 17-1, 7 KOs and suffered his first career defeat. The 31-year-old London native failed his international debut.

“I trained for 12 rounds, I prepared for 12 rounds, and if the knockout comes – it comes,” Jai Opetaia said post-win. “He was very hesitant. He wasn’t engaging much. But, he was a bit too hesitant and he got clipped. That’s just how it goes.”

Eddie Hearn: I’d like to see Jai Opetaia become undisputed

Now former champion, Jai Opetaia claimed the IBF cruiserweight belt in July 2022 on the Gold Coast, where he defeated former champion Mairis Briedis (28-2, 20 KOs) by unanimous decision. The latter, being a mandatory challenger, is currently injured and unable to compete.

“I did [take some of my frustrations into the ring],” Opetaia said. “Look at this place, it’s beautiful, I’m happy to be here, happy to perform in front of Saudi Arabian people, thank you for having me. Thank you his Excellency.”

“Man, I’m pumped. First round knockout. I’m ready for the next fight.”

“The last 18 months is just all part of the journey. I’m here, I’m in the ring. This is all that matters. That’s all in the past and it’s all built to where I am know. So, I’m just excited to be here and I’m excited for the next step.”

“These dudes put the people in front of me and I just knock them out. So, that’s what I got to do.”

Promoter Eddie Hearn said he wanted to see Opetaia crowned undisputed cruiserweight champion.

“He should be standing here as IBF world champion. But it doesn’t matter, because everybody knows, every fight fans know, he is the number one cruiserweight in the world,” Hearn said.

“We would love to be back here in Saudi Arabia in the first quarter of next year and win a world championship. I’d like to see him become undisputed in the cruiserweight division, before he moves up to the heavyweight division. And that is inevitable. This is one of the most exciting fighters on the Planet.”

In Australia, the event aired on Sunday, December 24.

Get Joshua vs Wallin full fight card results.