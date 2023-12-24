Joseph Parker earns decision against Deontay Wilder in 12-round fight

Joseph Parker came out victorious on Saturday, December 23, when he faced fellow-former world champion Deontay Wilder at Kingdom Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. The pair squared off in the co-feature to Anthony Joshua vs Otto Wallin live on pay-per-view.

Although a promised knockout was certainly a possibility, the scheduled for 12 rounds clash of heavy hitters went the full distance. The scores were 118-111, 118-110 and 120-108.

With the victory by unanimous decision, Morecambe, England-based former WBO champion Joseph Parker of New Zealand improved to 34-3, 23 KOs. South Auckland’s 31-year-old made his fourth successful ring appearance for the year and secured the fourth win in a row.

American former WBC champion Deontay Wilder dropped to 43-3-1, 42 KOs. The 38-year-old native of Tuscaloosa, Alabama went through the ropes for the first time in over a year.

In Australia, the event aired live on Sunday, December 24.

