UFC 297 promo video: Sean Strickland vs Dricus du Plessis

UFC 297: Strickland vs du Plessis

Parviz Iskenderov

UFC 297 airs live from Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Canada on Saturday, January 20. The first PPV fight card for 2024 features a pair of championship bouts.

In the main event, American reigning middleweight champion Sean Strickland makes the first defense of his title against No. 2-ranked contender Dricus du Plessis of South Africa.

In the main event, former bantamweight title challenger Raquel Pennington of the United States and and No. 3-ranked contender Mayra Bueno Silva of Brazil battle it out for the division’s vacant belt.

UFC 297 promo video, titled “Rise”, hit the stream today.

In the UK and Australia, UFC 297: Strickland vs du Plessis airs live on Sunday, January 21.

Links to streaming, pay-per-view, ticketing or VPN platforms provided on this page, if any, are affiliate links. We will be paid a commission, with no extra cost to you, if you use those links to make a purchase.

