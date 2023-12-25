Inoue vs Tapales Australia time: How to watch fight live – all states & territories

Naoya Inoue and Marlon Tapales battle it out in the main event at Ariake Arena in Tokyo. The Japanese star and the Filipino world champion go toe-to-toe in a historic bout with the undisputed super bantamweight title on the line. The date and time when the fight airs live stream in Australia is Tuesday, December 26 at 7 pm AEDT.

Naoya Inoue (25-0, 22 KOs) is a unified WBO and WBC super bantamweight champion. Earlier in his career, the undefeated 30-year-old native of Zama, Japan earned world titles in four different weight divisions, including the undisputed crown at bantamweight.

Marlon Tapales (37-3, 19 KOs) is a unified WBA and IBF 122-pound champion. Over the course of his career, the 31-year-old southpaw of Tubod, Philippines held world titles in two different weight classes.

The Inoue vs Tapales fight is set to determine the first undisputed super bantamweight champion with four championship belts at stake. The highly anticipated contest is scheduled for 12 rounds.

In the 10-round co-main event, undefeated Seiya Tsutsumi (9-0-2, 8 KOs) and unbeaten Kazuki Anaguchi (6-0, 2 KOs) square off for the Japanese bantamweight belt. Also on the card, Andy Hiraoka (22-0, 17 KOs) of Japan faces off Sebastian Diaz Maldonado (18-6-1, 13 KOs) of Mexico in an eight round bout at super lightweight. Plus, Yoshiki Takei (7-0, 7 KOs) of Japan goes up against Mario Diaz Maldonado (21-6, 9 KOs) of Mexico in an eight-round bout at junior featherweight.

Naoya Inoue vs Marlon Tapales start time in Australia

Boxing fans in Australia can watch Naoya Inoue vs Marlon Tapales live stream on Kayo. The start time is scheduled for Tuesday, December 26 at 7 pm AEDT. The PPV price is $49.95. Subscription is not required to purchase this PPV.

The main event fighters are expected to make their ring walks at approximately 9 pm AEDT.

Inoue vs Tapales start time in Sydney, Melbourne, Hobart, Canberra is scheduled for Tuesday, December 26 at 7 pm AEDT. The main event bout is expected at approximately 9 pm AEDT.

In Brisbane, live stream starts on Tuesday, December 26 at 6 pm AEST. The headline-bout is expected at around 8 pm AEST.

In Adelaide, the event kicks off on Tuesday, December 26 at 6:30 pm ACDT. The main event is expected at approximately at 8:30 pm ACDT.

In Darwin, the broadcast starts on Tuesday, December 26 at 5:30 pm ACST. The main fight is expected at around 7:30 pm ACST.

In Perth, Inoue vs Tapales live stream begins on Tuesday, December 26 at 4 pm AWST. The main event fighters are expected to make their ringwalks at approximately 6 pm AWST.

Inoue vs Tapales fight card

The full Inoue vs Tapales fight card looks as the following:

Main card

Naoya Inoue vs. Marlon Tapales, 12 rounds, super bantamweight – Inoue’s WBC and WBO titles, Tapales’ WBA and IBF titles

Seiya Tsutsumi vs. Kazuki Anaguchi, 10 rounds, bantamweight – Japanese bantamweight title

Andy Hiraoka vs. Sebastian Diaz Maldonado, 8 rounds, super lightweight

Yoshiki Takei vs. Mario Diaz Maldonado, 8 rounds, super bantamweight

Prelims