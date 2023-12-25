Naoya Inoue vs Marlon Tapales on weight for 122-pound title

Undefeated Naoya Inoue faces fellow-world champion Marlon Tapales on Tuesday, December 26 at Ariake Arena in Tokyo, Japan. The pair battles it out for the first undisputed junior featherweight title with four belts up for grabs. A day before the fight show the athletes step on the scales to make it official.

Inoue (25-0, 22 KOs) of Japan is a unified WBC and WBO champion. Tapales (37-3, 19 KOs) of the Philippines is a unified WBA and IBF champion.

Both fighters made the required 122-pound limit. Naoya Inoue weighed-in at 121.6 lbs. Marlon Tapales showed 121.2. The world championship bout is scheduled for 12 rounds.

The co-main event is a championship bout for the Japanese 118-pound title between Kazuki Anaguchi (6-0, 2 KOs) and Seiya Tsutsumi (9-0-2, 8 KOs). The contest is scheduled for 10 rounds.

The event airs live on ESPN+ in the United States, Sky Sports in the UK and Kayo in Australia.

Inoue vs Tapales fight card

Get Inoue vs Tapales full fight card below.

Main card

Naoya Inoue vs. Marlon Tapales, 12 rounds, super bantamweight – Inoue’s WBC and WBO titles, Tapales’ WBA and IBF titles

Seiya Tsutsumi vs. Kazuki Anaguchi, 10 rounds, bantamweight – Japanese bantamweight title

Andy Hiraoka vs. Sebastian Diaz Maldonado, 8 rounds, super lightweight

Yoshiki Takei vs. Mario Diaz Maldonado, 8 rounds, super bantamweight

Prelims