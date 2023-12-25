Top UFC knockouts & submissions of 2023

Over the course of 2023, the UFC Octagon was a staged for a number of spectacular knockouts and submissions. Rounding out the year, the promotion hit the stream with a compilation featuring over 10 fights with some of the best finishes.

The video features the middleweight championship rematch between Israel Adesanya and Alex Pereira at UFC 287 in April. As well, Sean O’Malley’s bantamweight championship win by knockout against Aljamain Sterling at UFC 292 in August.

A trio of fights from UFC 285 in March feature Alexa Grasso’s women’s flyweight championship win via face crank submission against Valentina Shevchenko, Jon Jones’ first-round submission win against Ciryl Gane in the heavyweight title clash and Shavkat Rakhmonov’s third-round rear-naked choke of Geoff Neal.

Also featured, Justin Gaethje’s revenge on Dustin Poirier via head kick KO at UFC 291 in July and Ismael Bonfim’s jumping scissor knee knockout of Terrance McKinney at UFC 283 in January. Plus, former featherweight champion Max Holloway’s one-punch KO of Jung Chan-sung aka “The Korean Zombie” at UFC Fight Night Singapore in August and Edson Barboza’s knee to the face knockout against Billy Quarantillo at UFC Kansas City in April.

In addition, Benoit Saint-Denis’ first-round head kick knockout against Matt Frevola at UFC 295 in November and Islam Makhachev’s first-round knockout of Alexander Volkanovski in his lightweight title defense at UFC 294 in October.

The Ultimate Fighting Champion is set to kickoff 2024 with UFC Fight Night: Ankalaev vs Walker on January 13 in Las Vegas, followed by a highly anticipated UFC 297: Strickland vs du Plessis in Toronto, marking the promotion’s return to Canada on January 20.