Naoya Inoue vs Marlon Tapales behind the scenes – Weigh-in day

The first undisputed junior featherweight title is on the line on Tuesday, December 26, when Naoya Inoue and Marlon Tapales go toe-to-toe at Ariake Arena in Tokyo. The Japanese star brings to the ring his unified WBC and WBO belts. Filipino world champion enters the squared circle holding the unified IBF and WBA straps.

Ahead of the highly anticipated showdown, Top Rank released a feature going behind the scenes with two world champions, as they make weight and make it official for their clash. The video also features “The Monster” as he selects gloves, promoter Bob Arum as he shares his thoughts on two participants, ring announcer Jimmy Lennon Jr. giving his take on the fight, and more.

30-year-old Naoya Inoue (25-0, 22 KOs) of Zama, Japan is a four-division world champion, as well as former undisputed bantamweight king, who looks to land the undisputed title in his second weight. 31-year-old southpaw Marlon Tapales (37-3, 19 KOs) of Tubod, Philippines is a four-division world champion, who makes his first attempt to collect all major belts.

The world championship bout is scheduled for 12 rounds.

Inoue vs Tapales airs live on ESPN+ in the United States, Sky Sports in the UK and Kayo in Australia.