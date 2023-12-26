Inoue vs Tapales results, start time, live stream, main event, undercard

Naoya Inoue of Japan and Marlon Tapales of the Philippines battle it out in the main event live stream from Ariake Arena in Tokyo on Tuesday, December 26. The contest, pitting two unified junior featherweight champions, is set to crown the first in history undisputed 122-pound king.

Undefeated Japanese former four-division world champion and former undisputed bantamweight titleholder, Naoya Inoue (25-0, 22 KOs) enters the squared circle holding the unified WBO and WBC junior featherweight belts. Filipino southpaw and former two-weight world champion, Marlon Tapales (37-3, 19 KOs) is a current unified WBA and IBF titleholder. The world championship bout is scheduled for 12 rounds with all four major straps on the line.

In the co-main event, undefeated Seiya Tsutsumi (9-0-2, 8 KOs) faces off his unbeaten Japanese-fellow Kazuki Anaguchi (6-0, 2 KOs). The pair goes head-to-head for the national bantamweight belt. The bout is scheduled for 10 rounds.

Among Inoue vs Tapales undercard bouts, undefeated representative of the country-host Andy Hiraoka (22-0, 17 KOs) takes on Mexico’s Sebastian Diaz Maldonado (18-6-1, 13 KOs). The contest is scheduled for eight rounds at super lightweight.

Plus, Japan’s unbeaten Yoshiki Takei (7-0, 7 KOs) meets Mario Diaz Maldonado (21-6, 9 KOs) of Mexico. The bout is scheduled for eight rounds at super bantamweight. The full lineup can be found below.

Naoya Inoue vs Marlon Tapales start time

United States

Broadcast: ESPN+

Date: Tuesday, December 26

Time: 3 am ET / 12 am PT

Australia

Broadcast: Kayo

Date: Tuesday, December 26

Time: 7 pm AEDT / 6 pm AEST

Other countries

Broadcast: Stream with VPN

Date: Tuesday, December 26

Time: Vary by location

Inoue vs Tapales fight card

Get Inoue vs Tapales full fight card and results below.

Main card

Naoya Inoue vs. Marlon Tapales, 12 rounds, super bantamweight – Inoue’s WBC and WBO titles, Tapales’ WBA and IBF titles

Seiya Tsutsumi vs. Kazuki Anaguchi, 10 rounds, bantamweight – Japanese bantamweight title

Andy Hiraoka vs. Sebastian Diaz Maldonado, 8 rounds, super lightweight

Yoshiki Takei vs. Mario Diaz Maldonado, 8 rounds, super bantamweight

Prelims

Kanamu Sakama vs. John Paul Gabunilas, 8 rounds, flyweight

Suguru Ishikawa vs. Fuga Uematsu, 4 rounds, featherweight

Rikiya Sato vs. Keisuke Endo, 4 rounds, super featherweight

Naoya Inoue vs Marlon Tapales results

Stay tuned for Naoya Inoue vs Marlon Tapales live results.