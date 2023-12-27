Google News
UFC 2023 Year in Review – Part 1: Jon Jones, Amanda Nunes & more on top

UFC in 2023: February through June

Parviz Iskenderov

As the year rounds out, today Ultimate Fighting Championship released a compilation rewinding the first part of UFC in 2023. The video features as many as five memorable championship showdowns held February through June.

UFC 284 in February saw Islam Makhachev in his first lightweight title defense against Alexander Volkanovski in Perth, Australia, where he was victorious by unanimous decision.

UFC 285 in March crowned Alexa Grasso as a new women’s flyweight champion with her win via fourth-round face crank against Valentina Shevchenko. On the top of that card in Las Vegas, Jon Jones claimed the heavyweight title via first-round guillotine choke against Ciryl Gane.

Israel Adesanya came out victorious via second-round KO in his middleweight championship rematch against old rival Alex Pereira on April’s UFC 287 PPV in Miami. Plus, Vancouver, Canada’s UFC 289 fight card in June saw Amanda Nunes victorious by unanimous decision in her final bantamweight championship defense against Irene Aldana.

The UFC 2024 schedule kicks off on January 13 in Las Vegas with UFC Fight Night: Ankalaev vs Walker. The first PPV fight card for the year, UFC 297: Strickland vs du Plessis is held in Toronto, Canada on January 20.

