Boxing schedule 2024 – Look ahead

With only a few days left in 2023, let’s take a look at some of the major fights featured on the 2024 boxing schedule so far. As for this year, two more events are happening in the U.S. and Japan.

American Vito Mielnicki Jr (16-1, 11 KOs) headlines on December 29 at Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey, where he faces Salim Larbi (22-12-3, 8 KOs) of France. The pair squares off in a 10-round super welterweight bout, headlining Brick City Friday Night Fights.

Plus, Kazuto Ioka (30-2-1, 15 KOs) tops on New Year’s Eve at Ota-City General Gymnasium in Tokyo, where he takes on Josber Perez (20-3, 18 KOs). The scheduled for 12 rounds world championship bout features Japan’s WBA super flyweight champion making the first defense of his title against contender of Venezuela, who makes his second attempt to become champion.

Boxing schedule 2024 (So far)

The fists start flying on January 6 in Las Vegas, when undefeated Vergil Ortiz Jr (19-0, 19 KOs) goes up against Fredrick Lawson (30-3, 22 KOs). The bout is scheduled for 12 rounds bout at super welterweight.

On January 13, undefeated unified WBC, WBO and IBF light heavyweight champion Artur Beterbiev (19-0, 19 KOs) puts his belts on the line in Quebec City, Canada, where he faces former super middleweight champion Callum Smith (29-1, 21 KOs). The contest is scheduled for 12 rounds.

On January 20, two-division world champion Natasha Jonas defends her IBF welterweight title against former unified super featherweight champion Mikaela Mayer. The 10-round bout takes place in Liverpool, England.

Osaka, Japan hosts a night of pro boxing on January 23 with two world titles at stake. Headlining the show, Kenshiro Teraji defends his unified WBA and WBC light flyweight belts against former world champion Carlos Canizales. Plus, Artem Dalakian defends his WBA flyweight title against Seigo Yuri Akui.

On January 27, former super welterweight champion Jaime Munguia faces off former super middleweight title challenger John Ryder. The 12-round, 168-pound bout is held in Phoenix, Arizona.

On February 3 in Las Vegas, Conor Benn takes on Peter Dobson in a 12-round bout at welterweight.

On February 16, O’Shaquie Foster defends his WBC junior lightweight title against Abraham Nova in New York. Meanwhile, current IBF light flyweight champion Adrian Curiel and former titleholder Sivenathi Nontshinga meet in a rematch in Mexico.

February 17 is set to crown the first undisputed heavyweight champion of the four belt era, when WBC champion Tyson Fury and unified WBO, WBA and IBF champion Oleksandr Usyk go face to face inside the ring. The highly anticipated clash takes place in Saudi Arabia.

Three world titles are on the line on February 24 in Tokyo. The event features WBC bantamweight champion Alexandro Santiago against former super flyweight champion Junto Nakatani. As well, WBA bantamweight champion Takuma Inoue versus former super flyweight champion Jerwin Ancajas. Plus, three-division world champion Kosei Tanaka faces Christian Bacasegua Rangel for the vacant WBO super flyweight belt.

On February 24, Edgar Berlanga is back in the ring in Orlando, where he faces Padraig McCrory in a 12-round bout at super middleweight.

March 2 in Verona, NY pits Otabek Kholmatov against Raymond Ford. The pair goes toe-to-toe in a 12-round bout for the vacant WBA featherweight title.

Also on March 2, former undisputed featherweight champion Amanda Serrano defends her unified IBF, WBA and WBO belts against Nina Meinke. At the same event in Puerto Rico, YouTuber turned pro boxer Jake Paul makes his next ring appearance.

While the above lists only (subjectively) some of the biggest fights booked so far, stay tuned with boxing schedule as it’s growing.