UFC schedule 2024: Dates, locations & confirmed fights

As 2023 comes to an end, let’s take a look at the UFC events scheduled for 2024. As many as 10 dates and locations have been confirmed for January through April with an 11th to date card set for September.

The action inside the Octagon begins on January 13, when light heavyweights Magomed Ankalaev and Johnny Walker battle it out in the headliner of UFC Vegas 84.

The first PPV card for 2024, UFC 297 airs live on January 20, featuring middleweight champion Sean Strickland up against Dricus du Plessi. The event takes place at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, marking the promotion’s return to Canada.

On February 3, middleweights Roman Dolidze and Nassourdine Imavov clash on the top of UFC Fight Night live from Las Vegas (UFC Vegas 85).

February 10 is headlined by a middleweight bout pitting Jack Hermansson against Joe Pyfer at UFC Vegas 86.

On February 17, featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski defends his title against Ilia Topuria in the main event of UFC 298. The fight card airs live on pay-per-view from Honda Center in Anaheim, California.

UFC Fight Night on February 24 marks the Octagon’s return to Mexico. Headlining the show live from Arena CDMX, former two-time flyweight champion Brandon Moreno faces Amir Albazi.

On March 2, UFC makes its debut in Saudi Arabia. The headline-bout for the event staged at Kingdom Arena in Riyadh is yet to be set.

On March 9, the Octagon is back to Miami with UFC 299. On the top of the PPV card, Sean O’Malley defends his bantamweight title against old rival Marlon Vera in a rematch.

On March 30, UFC is back to Atlantic City. The main event for the fight card held at Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall is yet to be announced.

UFC 300 takes place at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on April 13. While several fights for the historic event have been announced, the top of the PPV card is yet to be confirmed.

September 14 is a date for the UFC PPV card announced for Sphere in Las Vegas. The bouts are expected to be announced in the coming weeks.

Rounding out MMA schedule for 2023, Juan Archuleta defends his Rizin FF bantamweight title against Kai Asakura in the headliner of Rizin 45. The event airs live from Saitama Super Arena in Saitama, Japan on New Year’s Eve.