Ashton Sylve vs Estivan Falcao tops Most Valuable Prospects 5 on Feb 2 in Orlando

Ashton Sylve has his next fight date made official for Friday, February 2, when he faces Estivan Falcao at Caribe Royale Orlando in Orlando, Florida. The pair battles it out in the main event of Most Valuable Prospects 5 live on DAZN. The bout is scheduled for 10 rounds at lightweight.

Unbeaten Ashton Sylve (10-0, 9 KOs) last fought in August in Dallas, where he stopped William Silva in the fourth round with body shots and made his second successful ring appearance for 2023. In May, the 19-year-old native of Long Beach, California scored a unanimous decision against Adam Kipenga.

Estivan Falcao (13-2, 7 KOs) is riding a two-fight winning streak. Last time out in August in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania, the 27-year-old earned a unanimous decision against James Bernadin. In May, the Sao Mateus, Brazil native TKO’d Djamel Dahouin the fifth round.

Other bouts featured on the Most Valuable Prospects 5 card are expected to be announced shortly.

In the UK and Australia, Sylve vs Falcao airs live on Saturday, February 3.