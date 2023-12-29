Google News
Top PBC boxing knockouts of 2023

Premier Boxing Champions

Parviz Iskenderov

As the year rounds out, Premier Boxing Champions hit the stream with a compilation featuring some of the best knockouts seen in 2023. The six-fight video features three April bouts, including Brian Mendoza’s seventh-round sensational KO of Sebastian Fundora in Carson.

As well, a devastating right hand KO in the fourth round by Vito Mielnicki Jr. in his bout against Jose Charles in Las Vegas. Also in April in Las Vegas, a huge seventh-round body shot stoppage by Gervonta Davis in his blockbuster showdown with Ryan Garcia.

In July, we saw Jaron Ennis dominating Roiman Villa in 10 rounds in Atlantic City. In August, Gabriel Maestre stopped Travon Marshall in the second round with a flurry of punches in Maryland.

In December, Jose Valenzuela took revenge on Chris Colbert with a devastating right hand KO in the sixth round in Minneapolis.

With dozens of world-class bouts already confirmed for 2024 boxing schedule, more spectacular knockouts are sure to come.

