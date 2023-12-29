Google News
Best of UFC 296 in slow motion – Edwards vs Covington

UFC 296: Edwards vs Covington highlights

Parviz Iskenderov

UFC 296: Edwards vs Covington aired live from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, NV on Saturday, December 16. The final PPV fight card for 2023 featured a series of MMA bouts with two titles contested on the night.

In the main event, Leon Edwards retained his welterweight title by unanimous decision against Colby Covington. In the co-main event, Alexandre Pantoja retained his flyweight title by unanimous decision against Brandon Royval.

Also on the card, Shavkat Rakhmonov submitted Stephen Thompson in the second round. As well, Paddy Pimblett scored a unanimous decision against Tony Ferguson. Plus, Josh Emmett KO’d Bryce Mitchel in the first round.

UFC 296 slow motion highlights hit the stream today. The video features some of the best moments from the entire card.

In the UK and Australia, the event aired live on Sunday, December 17.

